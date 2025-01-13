Mike Vrabel Says He & De Facto Patriots GM Eliot Wolf Have Shared Vision

Former Titans HC and Browns consultant Mike Vrabel was the first coach hired in this offseason’s carousel as he joined New England on Sunday of Wild Card Weekend.

In his introductory press conference, Vrabel was quick to bring up the shared vision for the organization between him and de facto GM Eliot Wolf.

“There’s a shared organizational vision for what we want to do and how we want to work and how we want to acquire players,” Vrabel said, via Michael David Smith of Pro Football Talk. “I’m just excited to sit down with Eliot and his staff.”

Following his last season in Tennessee with GM Ran Carthon who was brought in for 2023, aligning goals with the front office was likely important to Vrabel for a new team.

Vrabel also talked about QB Drake Maye and how important it is for them to “put great people around him.”

Regarding what he hopes to instill in his players, Vrabel hopes his guys “put the team first, know what to do, and be fast and aggressive.”

Vrabel, 49, began his coaching career with Ohio State as their linebackers coach back in 2011 after a 14-year playing career as a linebacker with the Steelers, Patriots and Chiefs.

After several years with the Buckeyes, Vrabel was hired by the Texans as their linebackers coach in 2014 and wound up being promoted to defensive coordinator in 2017. The Titans hired Vrabel as their head coach back in 2018.

Tennessee opted to fire Vrabel last offseason. He spent the 2024 season as a personnel consultant with the Browns.

In six years with the Titans, Vrabel compiled a record of 52-41 with three playoff appearances and a 2-3 playoff record. He was also named the 2021 coach of the year.

We will have more on Vrabel and the Patriots as it becomes available.