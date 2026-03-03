More Than 10 Teams Have Interest In Vikings WR Jalen Nailor

Per Alec Lewis of The Athletic, more than 10 teams are eyeing Vikings WR Jalen Nailor in free agency, and he will be one of the more sought after receivers on the open market.

Lewis adds the Vikings don’t want to lose Nailor because of his ability to learn a complex playbook, his willingness as a blocker, his vertical speed and separation ability.

Multiple evaluators told Lewis he has the potential to become a “priority signing,” and one NFC executive could see him with an 80-catch season in the near future. Lewis thinks Nailor could be in for a contract up to three years worth between $12 and $15 million annually.

Nailor, 27, is a former sixth-round pick by the Vikings in the 2022 NFL Draft out of Michigan State. He just finished the final year of a four-year, $3.8 million rookie contract

In 2025, Nailor appeared in all 17 games for the Vikings and caught 29 passes for 444 yards and four touchdowns.

We will have more on Nailor as it becomes available.