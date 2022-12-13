MRI Confirms Torn ACL For Kyler Murray

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that a Tuesday MRI officially confirmed that Cardinals QB Kyler Murray did, in fact, suffer a season-ending ACL tear during Monday’s loss to the Patriots.

All indications were that Murray had a torn ACL after he went down with a non-contact knee injury during the first quarter.

You can expect the Cardinals to place him on injured reserve in the coming days and move forward with Colt McCoy as their starting quarterback for the remainder of the regular season.

ACL recoveries are typically 9-12 month injuries for players, which means Murray is a candidate to open the 2023 season on the PUP list, depending on his knee progresses.

Murray, 25, was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft by the Cardinals after making the decision to pursue an NFL career, despite being drafted in the first round by the Oakland A’s in 2018.

Murray signed a four-year, $35,158,644 deal that included a $23,589,924 signing bonus. The Cardinals officially exercised his fifth-year option which is projected to be worth $29.7 million for the 2023 season.

Murray signed a five-year, $230.5 million extension that includes $160 million guaranteed with Arizona this summer.

In 2022, Murray appeared in 11 games for the Cardinals and completed 66.4 percent of his passes for 2,368 yards, 14 touchdowns and seven interceptions to go along with 418 yards receiving and three touchdowns.