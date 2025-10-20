MRI Shows High Ankle Sprain For Panthers QB Bryce Young, Who Will Miss Time

According to Tom Pelissero, scans showed Panthers QB Bryce Young suffered a high ankle sprain in Sunday’s win over the Jets that forced him to leave the game.

Pelissero says Young will not start this coming week against the Bills and could miss more time beyond that. This kind of injury for quarterbacks is often a two to four-week issue, but Pelissero notes there’s some optimism Young will only miss one game.

Veteran QB Andy Dalton replaced Young in the lineup on Sunday and will get the start for as long as Young is out.

Young, 24, was a two-year starter at Alabama and won the Heisman Trophy as a sophomore in 2021. The Panthers drafted him with the No. 1 overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft.

He signed a four-year, $37,955,074 contract that included a $24.6 million signing bonus. The deal includes a fifth-year option for the 2027 season.

In 2025, Young has appeared in seven games for the Panthers, completing 61.6 percent of his passes for 1,288 yards, 11 touchdowns and five interceptions. He’s also rushed for 69 yards on 18 carries with one touchdown.

