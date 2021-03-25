Multiple Teams Inquiring About Bengals RB Giovani Bernard

According to Tom Pelissero, multiple have called to inquire about Bengals RB Giovani Bernard.

Pelissero adds that Bernard could be headed to a new organization “barring a restructured contract.”

Bernard, 29, is a former second-round pick of the Bengals back in 2013. He played out his rookie contract before agreeing to a four-year, $16.6 million contract that included $5 million guaranteed with the Bengals in 2016.

Bernard was set to be an unrestricted free agent last offseason but Cincinnati re-signed him to a two-year, $10.3 million extension. He’s set to earn a base salary of $3,700,000 in 2021.

In 2020, Bernard appeared in all 16 games and recorded 124 rushing attempts for 416 yards (3.4 YPC) and three touchdowns, to go along with 47 receptions for 355 yards (7.6 YPC) and three touchdowns.