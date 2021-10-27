Multiple Teams Interested In Giants TE Evan Engram

According to Jeremy Fowler, multiple teams are interested in a potential trade for Giants TE Evan Engram.

Engram had a terrific rookie season, but injuries and inconsistency have held him back the rest of his time in New York. Still, Fowler says a number of teams around the league remain intrigued by his potential.

His name came up last year at the trade deadline, but at the time the Giants’ asking price for Engram was prohibitive. He’s in the final year of his deal and doesn’t appear to be a part of New York’s long-term plans, so it’s possible something could get done this time around.

Engram, 27, is a former first-round pick by the Giants in the 2017 NFL Draft out of Mississippi. He was in the final year of his four-year, $10,718,304 rookie contract and set to earn a base salary of $1,926,587 for 2020 when the Giants exercised his fifth-year option for the 2021 season for about $6 million.

Engram is set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2022

In 2021, Engram has appeared in five games for the Giants and recorded 20 receptions on 29 targets for 171 yards receiving (8.6 YPC) and no touchdowns.

We’ll have more on Engram as the news is available.