Multiple Teams Interested In OLB Za’Darius Smith, Including Ravens

According to Tom Pelissero, the Ravens are one of the multiple teams interested in former Packers OLB Za’Darius Smith.

The veteran pass rusher started his career in Baltimore before signing with Green Bay as an unrestricted free agent a couple of seasons ago.

He’s expected to have a strong market after Green Bay officially released him today.

Smith, 29, is a former fourth-round pick of the Ravens back in 2015. He played out the final year of his four-year rookie contract before agreeing to a four-year, $66 million contract with the Packers in 2019.

Smith had one year remaining on his contract and was set to make a base salary of $14,500,000 for the 2021 season when the Packers released him.

In 2021, Smith was limited to appearing in one game for the Packers and recording one tackle and no sacks.

We’ll have more on Smith as the news is available.