Multiple Teams Making Calls About Potential Trades Up For Jalen Carter

Peter Schrager reports that after speaking with multiple teams, there are a “host of teams” making calls about possibly trading up to select Georgia DL Jalen Carter.

Schrager doesn’t offer any specifics about which teams are looking to move up for Carter, but recent reports have mentioned the Titans, Packers, Texans, Patriots, Steelers, Chargers and Chiefs as teams who have made calls about possibly trading up.

Earlier in the day, Jeff McLane reported that the Eagles have Carter graded very highly on their board and there’s a belief within the team building that if he slides past the No. 6 pick, GM Howie Roseman will try to trade up for him.

McLane adds the Eagles have done an extensive investigation into Carter’s background and feel comfortable with what they’ve found.

Seahawks HC Pete Carroll is reportedly intrigued with the idea of drafting Carter and Seattle picks No. 5. The Lions pick No. 6 and are also a candidate to take Carter.

The Raiders and Falcons pick at No. 7 and No. 8, and those are the teams the Eagles could be eyeing as trade partners to get ahead of the Bears at No. 9.

Carter has been a controversial player throughout the draft process after he pleaded no contest to misdemeanor charges of racing and reckless driving.

A police investigation into a fatal car crash involving Georgia recruiting analyst Chandler LeCroy and offensive lineman Devin Willock concluded that Carter had been racing the car leading up to the accident.

He was ultimately sentenced to one year of probation, a $1,000 fine, and 80 hours of community service for his role in the tragic accident.

Carter, 21, was named a consensus All-American after his junior season at Georgia.

NFL Media’s Lance Zierlein compares Carter to Titans DT Jeffery Simmons.

During his three-year college career, Carter recorded 83 total tackles, 18.5 tackles for loss, six sacks, two forced fumbles, and four pass deflections in 35 career games.