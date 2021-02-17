‘Mutual’ Interest Between Bills & DL J.J. Watt

Kimberly A. Martin of ESPN reports that the Bills are among “several” teams to express interest in free agent DL J.J. Watt.

According to Martin, there is definitely “mutual” interest between the two parties.

A number of teams have been linked to Watt since he was released by the Texans last week including the Browns, Steelers, Titans and Packers.

However, all of these teams are currently over the cap except for the Browns, who have over $21 million of cap space to work with.

It’s worth mentioning that signing him to a contract won’t impact a team’s 2022 compensatory picks, given that he was released this offseason

Watt, 31, is a former first-round pick of the Texans back in 2011. He was in the final year of his eight-year, $108.88 million contract that includes $51.8 million guaranteed.

Watt was owed a non-guaranteed base salary of $17.5 million in 2021.

In 2020, Watt appeared in all 16 games for the Texans and recorded 52 tackles, five sacks, an interception, two forced fumbles, a recovery, a defensive touchdown, and seven passes defended.

