Giants Hosting WR Kenny Golladay For Visit, Bengals Also Interested

Jordan Schultz reports that there’s “mutual interest” between free agent WR Kenny Golladay and the Giants. However, several teams are still in the mix to sign Golladay.

According to Schultz, the Giants view Golladay as a true No. 1 receiver and potentially an elite weapon for QB Daniel Jones.

The issue right now is a matter of which team gets to both his number and years first, per Schultz.

Ian Rapoport confirms that there’s mutual interest between the Giants and Golladay and adds that New York could host him for a visit in the coming days. Rapoport says that a deal could get done during Golladay’s visit with the Giants.

According to Dianna Russini, Golladay received an offer from the Bengals. However, no decision has been made at this time. Albert Breer says the Bengals have made Golladay a “one-year, prove-it type of deal.”

Golladay, 27, is a former third-round pick of the Lions back in 2017. He played out the final year of his four-year, $3.19 million contract and made a base salary of $750,000 for the 2020 season.

In 2020, Golladay appeared in five games for the Lions and caught 20 passes for 338 yards receiving and two touchdowns.

We have him included in our Top 100 – 2021 Free Agents list.