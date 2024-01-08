Mutual Interest Between Raiders & Michigan HC Jim Harbaugh

Jordan Schultz reports that there is mutual interest between the Raiders and Michigan HC Jim Harbaugh.

Despite the performance of interim HC Antonio Pierce, Schultz says that Harbaugh is at the top of owner Mark Davis‘ list of candidates. Schultz adds that Harbaugh has “a lot of interest” in the Chargers job as well.

Harbaugh will be looking to return to the NFL regardless of the results of tonight’s National Championship game against Washington.

He will also have no interview restrictions as he does not currently work for a team, meaning any team that wants to hire him can move quickly.

Harbaugh, 60, was a first-round pick out of Michigan by the Bears in 1987. He played 14 years in the league before becoming a coach, first with the Raiders. He was hired by San Diego as head coach in 2004 and took the same position with Stanford in 2007.

The 49ers hired Harbaugh as their head coach in 2007. He was fired in 2014 and hired as head coach at Michigan.

During his four years with the 49ers, he led them to a record of 44-19-1 (69.5 percent), which included three playoff appearances and an NFC Championship.

At Michigan, Harbaugh’s teams have produced a record of 85-25 (77.7 percent). That includes a 2-6 record in bowl games and three trips to the College Football Playoff.

We’ll have more on Harbaugh, the Chargers, and the Raiders as it becomes available.