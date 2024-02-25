Mutual Interest Between Texans & TE Dalton Schultz

According to Aaron Wilson, there’s mutual interest between the Texans and TE Dalton Schultz in a new deal.

Schultz is set to be a free agent this offseason after signing a one-year deal with the Texans last year. He established himself as a reliable target for breakout QB C.J. Stroud.

The Texans have plenty of cap space and not a whole lot behind Schultz on the depth chart, so it makes sense for both sides to figure something out.

Schultz is almost certainly hoping for a multi-year contract after playing out the last two years on one-year contracts. He indicated earlier this offseason he loved the fit in Houston.

“Oh, I would love to be in Houston. There’s no doubt about that. I loved my time,” Schultz said, per Cody Stoots. “Again: Special organization. Special quarterback. Love the scheme. Love the coaches. Loved everything about Houston.”

Schultz, 27, was drafted by the Cowboys in the fourth round out of Stanford in 2018. He played out the final year of his four-year, $2.91 million deal that included a signing bonus of $452,356.

The Cowboys franchised Schultz, which cost them $10.9 million fully guaranteed for the 2022 season. He signed a one-year, $9 million deal with the Texans last offseason.

In 2023, Schultz appeared in 15 games for the Texans and recorded 59 receptions for 635 yards (10.8 YPC) and five touchdowns.

