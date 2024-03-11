Mutual Trade Interest Between Giants & Panthers For Brian Burns

According to Connor Hughes, there’s mutual trade interest between the Panthers and Giants for a deal involving Panthers OLB Brian Burns.

Dianna Russini confirms the two sides have been discussing a trade for Burns for a while. Although it’s not done, there’s a lot of optimism it’s close.

Joe Person says the Panthers are hoping to get at least a first-round pick, or equivalent value, in any deal for Burns.

He points out Panthers GM Dan Morgan and Giants GM Joe Schoen know each other well from working together in Buffalo.

Carolina put the tag on Burns this offseason after failing to get a long-term deal done with him over the past couple of years. That’s prompted trade speculation, and the Giants are a team that could use help at edge rusher.

While the return for Burns wouldn’t be near the two first-round picks the Panthers turned down in 2022, it would still be substantial. It’s worth noting the Giants have two second-round picks that both fall in the top 50 selections that they can use.

Burns would also need a new contract. He’s set to play in 2024 on the tag at $24 million fully guaranteed, and had been asking the Panthers for $30 million per year on a new deal.

Burns, 25, was drafted by the Panthers No. 16 overall in the first round out of Florida State in 2019. He played out the fourth year of a four-year, $13,540,186 rookie contract that included a $7,867,408 signing bonus.

The Panthers exercised the fifth-year option for Burns for the 2023 season which cost them $16.012 million fully guaranteed. He’ll be an unrestricted free agent in 2023.

In 2023, Burns appeared in 16 games for the Panthers and recorded 50 total tackles, 16 tackles for loss, eight sacks, one forced fumble, one recovery, and two pass deflections.

