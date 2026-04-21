Myles Garrett Not At Browns OTAs, Hasn’t Spoken With New HC Todd Monken In Person Yet

Per Zac Jackson, Browns HC Todd Monken said DE Myles Garrett is not in attendance for the start of the offseason program and revealed he’s yet to speak to the star pass rusher in person.

Monken was adamant that Garrett’s absence wasn’t a big deal, and mentioned all the players who weren’t in attendance have been “unbelievable with their communication,” including Garrett.

“This is voluntary. We aren’t making a big deal out of this,” Monken said, via Jackson.

Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com added WR Jerry Jeudy, CB Denzel Ward and S Grant Delpit were among the other Cleveland veterans not in attendance on Tuesday.

Garrett hasn’t been known to attend the voluntary portions of the offseason program during the recent years of his career, but some likely expected him to make an exception this year with a new HC and DC.

The Browns adjusted Garrett’s contract this offseason, leading many to speculate whether they did so to facilitate a potential trade. However, GM Andrew Berry said they are “100 percent definitely not trading him,” when asked about the contract modification.

Garrett, 30, is a former first-round pick of the Browns back in 2017. He finished the third year of his four-year, $30.4 million fully guaranteed contract and was set to make a base salary of $4.61 million for the 2020 season when he agreed to a five-year extension worth $125 million with the Browns.

Cleveland signed him to a record four-year, $160 million contract extension in March, including $123.5 million in guaranteed money.

In 2025, Garrett appeared in all 17 games for the Browns and recorded 60 tackles, 33 tackles for loss, 23 sacks, three forced fumbles, and one pass defended.