Myles Garrett Was Given Six-Week Timeline After Knee Surgery

According to Ian Rapoport, Rams OLB Myles Garrett was given a timeline of roughly six weeks’ recovery following his arthroscopic knee surgery.

Instead of returning after the minimum four games on injured reserve, which would be Week 6, a six-week timeline would sideline Garrett until Week 9.

Rapoport notes Garrett is determined to beat the timeline but the Rams also plan to be cautious and take a long-term view given their massive investment in Garrett.

Garrett, 30, is a former first-round pick of the Browns back in 2017. He finished the third year of his four-year, $30.4 million fully guaranteed contract and was set to make a base salary of $4.61 million for the 2020 season when he agreed to a five-year extension worth $125 million with the Browns.

Cleveland later signed him to a record four-year, $160 million contract extension, including $123.5 million in guaranteed money. He was entering the second year of his contract when the Browns traded him to the Rams in a massive blockbuster deal that included two first-round picks and DE Jared Verse.

Garrett signed a reworked deal with the Rams that averaged $40.8 million per year.

In 2025, Garrett appeared in all 17 games for the Browns and recorded 60 tackles, 33 tackles for loss, 23 sacks, three forced fumbles, and one pass defended.

We’ll have more on Garrett as the news is available.