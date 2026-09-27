Surgery Not Entirely Off Table For Puka Nacua’s Groin Injury

According to Adam Schefter, the Rams and WR Puka Nacua have not entirely taken surgery off the table if his injury doesn’t improve.

That said, Schefter relayed that neither side is expecting that option to be necessary. He says Nacua could functionally play with his groin injury but he hasn’t felt like he has the same explosiveness.

The Rams view this as a short-term injury, per Schefter, and expect Nacua back sooner rather than later, possibly in Week 4 against the Eagles.

Nacua, 25, was a fifth-round pick of the Rams in the 2023 NFL Draft out of BYU. He just finished the third year of a four-year, $4.1 million contract through 2026 and made a base salary of $1.03 million in 2025.

In 2025, Nacua appeared in 16 games for the Rams and caught 129 passes on 166 targets for 1,715 yards and 10 touchdowns. He has also rushed for 105 yards and another touchdown.

In 2026, Nacua has appeared in one game for the Rams and caught five passes for 74 yards.

We’ll have more on Nacua as the news is available.