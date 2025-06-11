New Colts Owner Carlie Irsay-Gordon Addresses Future Of GM Chris Ballard, HC Shane Steichen, QB Anthony Richardson

After the passing of Colts owner Jim Irsay, control of the team has passed on to his three daughters, all of whom have already been enmeshed in the day-to-day operations of the team. NFL rules require one primary owner for teams, however, and that will be Irsay’s eldest daughter, Carlie Irsay-Gordon.

The 44-year-old Irsay-Gordon has already been working closely with the team for several years and has been involved in major decisions like hiring current GM Chris Ballard and HC Shane Steichen. She’s been hands-on, even listening in on the headsets during games to get a better understanding of how the coaching staff works.

She addressed reporters as owner for the first time on Tuesday and hit on a number of hot-button subjects for the team, which finds itself entering a crossroads season in 2025. One of the top questions on the list is the job security for Steichen and Ballard.

“We are very confident (in the team’s direction),” Irsay-Gordon said via Joel Erickson. “… But Shane and Chris know they have things they need to fix. We have a standard here. I think Chris and Shane are totally capable of doing that.”

Ballard has been in his role a lot longer than Steichen, arriving in 2017 and being part of the process to hire Steichen in 2023. In eight years, Ballard has a record of 62-69-1 with two playoff appearances and one playoff victory. Steichen is 17-17 over the past two years with no playoff appearances.

Irsay-Gordon declined to answer whether the two are a package deal in any future decisions, but did note “that relationship is very important,” per Erickson.

The Colts were sent into disarray when QB Andrew Luck surprisingly retired back in 2018, and one of Ballard’s primary failings has been an inability to find a successor. Indianapolis hoped QB Anthony Richardson would be the new franchise quarterback but his first two years have been defined by injuries and inconsistency. That includes a setback with his shoulder this summer

“It’s way too early to tell,” Irsay-Gordon said when asked about Richardson’s status with the team, via Erickson. “… I think he has all the potential in the world, and if he wants to prove it, he can and he will.”

Richardson, 23, declared for the draft following his redshirt sophomore season in 2022 and his first as a full-time starter at Florida. The Colts selected him with the No. 4 overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft.

He signed a four-year, $36,874,031 contract with a $23,817,477 signing bonus and will carry a $6,704,369 cap figure for the 2023 season. The Colts will also have a fifth-year option to decide on in 2026.

Richardson underwent season-ending shoulder surgery to repair his AC joint after going down in Week 5 of his rookie year.

In 2024, Richardson appeared in 11 games and completed 47.7 percent of his passes for 1,814 passing yards, eight touchdowns and 12 interceptions. He also rushed 86 times for 499 yards and six touchdowns.

Ballard, 55, began working as a college coach in 1994 before being hired by the Bears as an area scout in 2001. He spent 12 years with Chicago before joining the Chiefs as their director of player personnel for the 2013 season.

After four years in Kansas City, the Colts opted to hire him as their GM in 2017. He later agreed to a four-year extension in 2021.

Since being hired as the team’s GM, the Colts are 62-69-1 in eight seasons, which includes two playoff appearances.

Steichen, 39, got his coaching start in 2010 as an offensive assistant. He broke into the NFL with the Chargers in 2011 as a defensive assistant. After a year with the Browns in 2013 as an offensive quality control coach, he rejoined the Chargers in the same role.

Steichen was promoted to quarterbacks coach in 2016 and was in the position until being promoted to interim offensive coordinator in 2019. He was retained in the role full-time for 2020.

After the Chargers fired HC Anthony Lynn, Steichen joined the Eagles staff as offensive coordinator in 2021. He then landed the head coaching job for the Colts in 2023.

In two years, Steichen has a 17-17 record with the Colts with no playoff appearances.