New Falcons DT Eddie Goldman Retiring

According to Ian Rapoport, Falcons DT Eddie Goldman has informed the team he plans to retire instead of play this season.

The team confirmed the news in an announcement.

Eddie Goldman has informed the Falcons he's going to retire. — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) July 19, 2022

He had just signed a one-year deal with Atlanta a couple of weeks ago. The deal included guaranteed money but Goldman’s retirement probably will void that.

Goldman, 28, is a former second-round pick of the Bears back in 2015. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $5.686 million contract when he agreed to a four-year contract extension with Chicago worth over $42 million, which included $25 million guaranteed.

He was entering the third year of his deal and set to earn a salary of $8,760,000 next season when Chicago released him.

He had visited with the Ravens back in March but the two sides never reached an agreement. He signed a one-year deal with the Falcons instead in July.

In 2021, Goldman appeared in 14 games and recorded 22 tackles, one tackle for loss, and half a sack.