New Jets HC Aaron Glenn Open To Aaron Rodgers Coming Back In 2025

According to Ian Rapoport, new Jets HC Aaron Glenn is open to bringing back veteran QB Aaron Rodgers in 2025.

Rapoport adds Rodgers is also open to returning and playing for Glenn.

Now that the Jets have hired Glenn and new GM Darren Mougey, they can start to chart a way forward for the organization. Figuring out the plan at quarterback is high on the to-do list.

Rodgers is under contract in 2025 at a sum of $37.5 million but the money is not guaranteed. The Jets have the flexibility to pursue a fresh start at quarterback if they want.

On the other side, Rodgers has indicated he will mull retirement this offseason, or if he wants to be back with the Jets.

Rodgers, 41, is a former first-round pick of the Packers back in 2005. He agreed to a four-year, $134 million extension that included over $100 million guaranteed in 2018.

Rodgers was owed a base salary of $25 million in the final year of his deal in 2022 when he agreed to a three-year, $150 million extension with $101 million of the deal guaranteed.

After one year, the Packers traded him to the Jets for a package that included a second-round pick in 2023 and a conditional 2024 second that could become a first.

He played just four snaps in 2023 before tearing his Achilles in Week 1 but returned as the Jets quarterback for the 2024 season.

In 2024, Rodgers appeared in all 17 games for the Jets and completed 63 percent of his passes for 3,897 yards, 28 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.

