New Saints HC Kellen Moore Not Committing To Derek Carr

Following the Super Bowl, the Saints hired former Eagles OC Kellen Moore to fill their HC opening.

New Orleans QB Derek Carr is set to carry a cap hit of over $50 million in 2025 at the moment, leading some to speculate whether the two sides could go in different directions.

A reporter asked Moore the following question about Carr’s future: “Do you view it as you have a decision to make at QB, or is Derek Carr the QB?”

Moore was noncommittal in his response but praised Carr’s ability as a starter in the NFL.

“I view it as Derek Carr is a tremendous starting quarterback in this league,” Moore said, via Andrew Siciliano. “We’re fortunate to have him and we’re excited to go through this process as we build this roster.”

Carr, 33, is a former second-round pick of the Raiders back in 2014. He was in the final year of his contract when the Raiders signed him to a five-year, $125 million extension that included $70 million guaranteed in 2017.

Carr stood to make a base salary of $19.77 million in the final year of his contract and was set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2023 when he signed a three-year, $121.5 million extension.

However, the Raiders released Carr the following season and he signed a four-year, $150 million deal with the Saints.

In 2024, Carr appeared in ten games for the Saints and completed 68.1 percent of his passes for 1,926 yards, 14 touchdowns, and four interceptions.