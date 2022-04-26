NFC Draft Rumors: Bears, Packers, Vikings

Bears

Bears DE Robert Quinn is coming off of a huge season with 18.5 sacks in 2021. Still, if the team was willing to trade DE Khalil Mack, he knows very little is assured as far as his future in Chicago goes.

“At the end of the day, it’s a business. Again, you see Khalil Mack getting traded. I mean, you probably gotta, again, it’s just a business. Don’t dwell on it … too crazy,” Quinn said via Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune. “…I didn’t expect to go anywhere, or want to go anywhere, but again, this is a crazy business. … If something’s going to happen it’s going to happen, but again, it is what is what it is.”

Packers

Packers GM Brian Gutekunst told reporters on Monday that they view this as another deep receiver class.

“The last few have been pretty deep, and I think this one is another one,” Gutekunst said Monday of the receiver class, via Packers.com. “But history still kind of shows that for all rookies, not just wide receivers, but for all rookies, it takes time. This is a hard league. There’s a learning curve before these guys really start to produce at a high level.”

Gutekunst mentioned that having Aaron Rodgers in place as quarterback should help a young receiver “significantly.”

“I think we’ve got a pretty good quarterback and that helps significantly, so certainly I think there’s probably going to be more opportunity for that young player if we happen to go that route to come in and have some opportunities,” Gutekunst said. “Hopefully it’ll be quicker if we go that route this year … but I will say we got some pretty good players in the building that I think are very eager for their opportunity, which maybe they haven’t had yet.”

The Packers hosted Nevada WR Romeo Doubs for a top 30 visit. (Justin Melo)

Vikings

The Athletic’s Chad Graff, based on a story Vikings GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah told about WR coach Keenan McCardell advocating to take a different position, doesn’t believe Minnesota will take a receiver in the first round.

told about WR coach advocating to take a different position, doesn’t believe Minnesota will take a receiver in the first round. Adofo-Mensah seemed optimistic that the Vikings would be able to trade back from No. 12 if they wanted to: “There’s somebody that sat in a dark room that said, ‘I see better value than anybody else in the NFL,’ and hopefully that person will be there at the right particular value.”

