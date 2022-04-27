NFC Draft Rumors: Commanders, Cowboys, Eagles, Giants

Commanders

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler notes the Commanders have done a ton of research on Ole Miss QB Matt Corral, though the buzz around them taking a quarterback has died down since trading for Carson Wentz.

Cowboys

Is running back a sneaky need for the Cowboys? On the surface, EVP Stephen Jones says they feel in great shape with the trio of Ezekiel Elliott, Tony Pollard and Rico Dowdle. But he didn’t rule out the idea of picking one this week. Elliott’s contract may have prevented him from being cut this season and Pollard is in a contract year.

“I think that our running back situation is a position of strength right now,” Jones said, via the Dallas Morning News. “You look at Zeke, you look at Pollard, you look at Rico. We were just in with the coaches talking about that and you know those are three really strong running backs so, certainly not a position of need right now. At the same time, we know that Tony Pollard is going to be a free agent and things change quickly, so that’s why you don’t ever rule out any position especially if a player falls in there that you think has great value. I don’t think you ever relegate yourself to a position of ‘hey we’re not gonna take this’ or ‘we’re looking for a three not a one or a two.’ You have to be open minded as you move forward in the draft, look for where the value is and make decisions based on that.”

Eagles

CBS Sports’ Jonathan Jones says the Eagles have talked to some teams in the top 10 about moving up but no substantive offers have been put on the table.

If GM Howie Roseman does pull the trigger on a trade up, Jones says he’s been told Notre Dame S Kyle Hamilton or a wide receiver could be the target.

Giants

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler mentions the Giants have come up as a team to watch for LSU CB Derek Stingley , who is expected to be a top ten pick.

ESPN's Dan Graziano adds his sense is the team's dream scenario is to take a tackle at No. 5 and trade back with No. 7 while picking up a 2023 first-round pick.

Barring that, Graziano thinks the Giants would be content with Cincinnati CB Ahmad Gardner , Florida State DE Jermaine Johnson or Oregon DE Kayvon Thibodeaux at No. 7.

As far as their favorite tackle, Graziano believes they prefer Alabama's Evan Neal to the other options.

ESPN's Dianna Russini reports that Giants GM Joe Schoen and HC Brian Daboll will present their draft board to the team's ownership on Wednesday and will meet again on Thursday to decide on QB Daniel Jones' fifth-year option.

According to NFL Media's Judy Battista, the Giants are "perfectly happy" to make selections at No. 5 and No. 7 overall in the 2022 NFL Draft and would only trade down "a tiny amount."

Battista mentions that GM Joe Schoen has over “seven players he likes” and would like to obtain two of the 7-10 players he’s targeting.

has over “seven players he likes” and would like to obtain two of the 7-10 players he’s targeting. Battista adds the Giants won’t necessarily select an offensive tackle with either of their first-round picks and have identified other needs they could address.