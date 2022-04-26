NFC Draft Rumors: Commanders, Cowboys, Giants

Commanders
- Per the Athletic’s Ben Standig, there’s growing momentum behind USC WR Drake London as the top target for the Commanders at No. 11: “He’s very rare. With McLaurin as the X, Drake could be your chess piece. He could be your slot. You can move him around a lot. He offers size in the middle of the field.”
- Others around the league point out new Commanders QB Carson Wentz has done well in the past with big targets like London: “London could be a safety blanket because he’s almost like a tight end body but obviously he’s a talented route runner. That’s what separates him, his ability to run routes at his size, and he’s gonna continue to get better at that. … He’s a cool player.”
- Standig mentions other scouts pointed out how Commanders HC Ron Rivera seemed to gravitate toward big receivers with the Panthers like Kelvin Benjamin and Devin Funchess. He adds Ohio State WR Chris Olave appears held in high regard by Washington.
- The Commanders and DT Star Lotulelei had some discussions earlier in free agency but Standig says those could reintensify after the draft.
- According to Albert Breer of SI.com, the Commanders are among the teams that have engaged in trade talks to move down the board in round one to add more picks.
Cowboys
- Per the Athletic’s Jon Machota, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said he hasn’t been told anything by the NFL regarding CB Kelvin Joseph‘s legal situation that would lead him to keep him away from the team: “It’s under investigation. I don’t know any more than I’ve seen written. I have no information that impacts his status this time of year. He’s very active and involved in getting ready for the upcoming season.”
- Jones added they wouldn’t put any extra emphasis on cornerback in the draft this week because of Joseph’s situation.
- PFF’s Doug Kyed mentions the Cowboys are a team that could potentially trade up in the first round on Thursday.
- Asked specifically about guard prospects Kenyon Green and Zion Johnson, Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones pointed out: “We won’t be evaluating any players in here, but I’ll say this: Free agency is not over.” (Michael Gehlken)
- Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy on WR Michael Gallup: “Doing very well on his rehab. …Once we get to training camp, we’ll get a tighter view on when he will be available.” (Gehlken)
Giants
- There are people within the Giants’ facility who are high on Florida CB Kaiir Elam, per Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post. Elam won’t last until pick 36, so the Giants will likely have to trade back in order to take him.
- The Athletic’s Dan Duggan has heard Giants DC Don Martindale is really high on Cincinnati CB Ahmad Gardner.
- Duggan also mentions some members of the front office have been turned off by Oregon DE Kayvon Thibodeaux‘s personality.
- PFN’s Aaron Wilson notes the Giants have been doing late homework on Thibodeaux, including scheduling a virtual meeting with him last week.
- He adds he’s heard Mississippi State OT Charles Cross and Florida State DE Jermaine Johnson are also players the Giants have a lot of interest in.
- NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport adds the Giants are also widely believed to be open to trading down the board with one of their two first-round picks.
- NFL Media’s Mike Garafolo says the Giants don’t have any medical red flags on Alabama OT Evan Neal and like that he has experience at right tackle.
- Garafolo also doesn’t think the Giants are going to trade WR Kadarius Toney any time in the near future.
- Albert Breer of SI.com reports Giants GM Joe Schoen and coach Brian Daboll want to get to know Toney before considering a potential trade of some kind.
- According to Breer, teams did call the Giants about Toney in large part because he didn’t show up for the start of the offseason program. However, Breer doesn’t get the sense that New York is all motivated to move him.
- Breer has heard that the Giants “love” the idea of being able to creatively play RB Saquon Barkley and Toney off each other in Daboll’s diverse offensive scheme.
- The Giants are among the teams that have engaged in trade talks to move down the board in round one to add more picks. (Breer)
