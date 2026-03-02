NFC Free Agency Rumors: Mac Jones, Kenneth Walker, Kyler Murray, 49ers, Cardinals, Seahawks

49ers
- ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler mentions Vikings WR Jalen Nailor as a potential target he’s heard connected to the 49ers. Nailor is expected to have a surprisingly strong market as a free agent.
- He adds Broncos DT John Franklin-Myers is another high-priority target for San Francisco, which wants more interior pass rush. Fowler has heard Franklin-Myers could crack $20 million per year as an upcoming free agent
- Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer has heard 49ers WR Jauan Jennings could make around $15 million per year as a free agent, noting the receiver market is expected to be depleted by franchise tags for the top options, raising the demand for the second-tier options.
- Matt Barrows and Vic Tafur of The Athletic say the 49ers aren’t looking to trade QB Mac Jones, but they were surprised they didn’t get an offer of at least a third-round pick for the signal caller’s services. San Francisco’s asking price for Jones has been steep.
- Defensively, Barrows & Tafur mention San Francisco is open to adding a “‘tweener edge defender,’ similar to Falcons DE James Pearce Jr. or LB Jalon Walker who can rush the passer or drop into coverage.
- 49ers GM John Lynch said they are going to use more five-man fronts because of new DC Raheem Morris‘ history with them.
- Barrows & Tafur report the 49ers are expected to have interest in Seahawks CB Riq Woolen if he’s not retained.
- Finally, they note the 49ers are targeting assistant OL coach Cameron Clemmons to replace Brian Fleury as TEs coach.
Cardinals
- Ben Volin of the Boston Globe reports the Jets and Falcons checked in with the Cardinals about trading for QB Jacoby Brissett.
- Volin has also heard the Cardinals would like to bring QB Jimmy Garoppolo over from the Rams along with new HC Mike LaFleur.
- FOX Sports’ Ralph Vacchiano and Henry McKenna reported last week that Cardinals QB Kyler Murray‘s preference is to be released by Arizona so he can pick his next team.
- Citing a team source, Vacchiano and McKenna add they were told the Cardinals have grown “frustrated” with Murray, with the same questions about his work ethic and quieter personality that have been around for a while. They add the source said Murray’s mobility is “shot” with the 2022 torn ACL and last year’s foot injury.
- In his Combine rumors notebook, NBC Sports’ Matthew Berry says the only team he’s confident Murray won’t play for is Arizona. He adds one of the people he talked to told him: “Malik Willis to Arizona for $30M – mark it.”
- Berry mentions the Cardinals are expected to release RB James Conner and target a cheaper, younger replacement in free agency like Buccaneers RB Rachaad White or Falcons RB Tyler Allgeier to complement Trey Benson.
- Connor Hughes of SNY.tv mentions the Cardinals as a team expected to make an offer to Giants RT Jermaine Eluemunor.
Seahawks
- Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer has heard Seahawks WR Rashid Shaheed could make around $15 million per year as a free agent, noting the receiver market is expected to be depleted by franchise tags for the top options, raising the demand for the second-tier options.
- According to Zack Rosenblatt, the Seahawks are not planning to franchise RB Kenneth Walker III and are currently working on signing him to a new deal.
- In his Combine rumors notebook, NBC Sports’ Matthew Berry said he got the sense that the Seahawks would only re-sign Walker if his market was cooler than expected, and they’re not looking to match a deal over $12 million a year.
- The Athletic’s Michael-Shawn Dugar got the sense that CB Riq Woolen will have multiple suitors in free agency and the Seahawks will have competition to try and keep him.
- Another player the Seahawks want to keep is S Coby Bryant, but Dugar says that will also depend on how his market develops. Free agency has been kinder to safeties recently but the upcoming draft class is deep and that could be a factor that caps the market.
