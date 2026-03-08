NFC Free Agency Rumors: Mike Evans, Alvin Kamara, 49ers, Buccaneers, Panthers, Saints, Seahawks

49ers

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler writes that common sense suggests the 49ers and LT Trent Williams will try to find a way to work something out together.

Buccaneers

Buccaneers WR Chris Godwin shares the feelings of the fanbase in Tampa about the idea of WR Mike Evans playing for a different team, something that appears to be a real possibility.

“It would be so weird,” Godwin said via Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times. “I can’t imagine talking to him on a different field and seeing him in a different jersey.”

Godwin admitted he doesn’t have any inside information and he doesn’t know what Evans will do. He remains hopeful his teammate will be back for another season, though.

“I hope that he’s here. I don’t know the intricacies of the deal. Everybody does their own thing. I don’t know what he’s willing to take and I don’t know what they’re willing to offer. But I hope that he’s back, for a lot of reasons, but he’s my brother.”

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler says the Buccaneers have continued to remain aggressive in trying to re-sign Evans. He thinks they’re in a good spot but it’s not a lock they keep him.

Evans’ agent says the veteran intends to explore his options in free agency and test the market on Monday. (Dianna Russini)

Panthers

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler notes the Panthers are “lurking” ahead of free agency for a few different players, especially on defense. Jaguars LB Devin Lloyd and Chargers OLB Odafe Oweh are considered good fits for their scheme and potential targets if the Panthers want to spend.

Fowler also connects former Bears LB Tremaine Edmunds to Carolina, as GM Dan Morgan was in the Bills front office when Edmunds was selected in the first round in 2018.

Saints

ESPN’s Katherine Terrell explains the Saints restructured RB Alvin Kamara in a different way than usual using a provision that’s rarely exercised. The net effect was that they took $10.55 million of his salary and turned it into an optional signing bonus, spreading out the cap hit but not putting them on the hook for the money.

Terrell adds Kamara's long-term future with the Saints is uncertain.

Terrell notes the Saints would love to find a starting guard in free agency to plug in on the left side. She also notes New Orleans expects to lose CB Alontae Taylor .

. The Saints can still create another $31.5 million in cap space by restructuring DE Carl Granderson, C Erik McCoy, G Cesar Ruiz, LB Pete Werner and DT Davon Godchaux, per Terrell.

Seahawks

According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, the Seahawks are trying to keep S Coby Bryant before the start of the negotiating window on Monday.