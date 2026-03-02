NFC Free Agency Rumors: Mike Evans, Jacoby Brissett, Rico Dowdle, Buccaneers, Falcons, Panthers, Saints

Buccaneers
- ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reports that Buccaneers WR Mike Evans plans to be picky about which teams he’ll consider, with a list of criteria that includes a quarterback he believes in, a chance at a Super Bowl, a top-shelf offensive coordinator and the promise of high-volume touches.
- Tampa Bay checks a lot of those boxes and Fowler says the Bucs will make a hard run at keeping Evans. They met with his agent this past Thursday.
- In his Combine rumors notebook, NBC Sports’ Matthew Berry notes he got the sense at the Combine that the Buccaneers were bracing for Evans to leave.
- ESPN’s Dan Graziano says the Buccaneers will work hard to upgrade at edge rusher this offseason and see it as a big priority.
Falcons
- ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler and Dan Graziano expect Falcons LB Kaden Elliss to be among the three highest-paid linebackers in free agency. They also add RB Tyler Allgeier will be targeted by teams looking for running back help that don’t want to spend at the top of the market or get edged out.
- Ben Volin of the Boston Globe reports the Falcons checked in with the Cardinals about trading for QB Jacoby Brissett.
- In his Combine rumors notebook, NBC Sports’ Matthew Berry heard the Falcons could be in play for Cardinals QB Kyler Murray as well. He’s heard Atlanta connected to Bengals QB Joe Flacco in a reunion with HC Kevin Stefanski, too.
Panthers
- ESPN’s Dan Graziano does not expect the Panthers to rush to sign a running back if they don’t re-sign RB Rico Dowdle, pointing out there’s some optimism about a backfield that includes Chuba Hubbard, Trevor Etienne and Jonathon Brooks, the latter of whom ran 21 miles per hour on the treadmill in a recent workout.
- ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler says not to be surprised if the Panthers are active on defense for the second straight year in free agency, noting edge rusher, linebacker and slot corner are needs Carolina wants to address. He mentions Jaguars LB Devin Lloyd as a potential big splash option.
- Panthers C Cade Mays is a buzzy name heading into free agency and could reach $8 million per year on his next contract, per Fowler and Graziano.
- Per Joseph Person of The Athletic, Panthers GM Dan Morgan was clear about their intent to improve the LB position this offseason: “In terms of free agency and the draft, that’s a position that we’ll try to attack. We’re looking for guys who are leaders, who are playmakers, who are culture-fits for us. So we’re excited about attacking that and putting the work in.”
- Person says several people around the league think Carolina will be in “attack mode” to improve their entire front seven, not just the LB room. Person mentions some have predicted the Panthers will sign a “prominent linebacker” in free agency.
- He mentioned the Panthers have given DT A’Shawn Robinson permission to seek a trade and the expectation is Robinson will be released if a trade partner doesn’t emerge.
- With the Panthers expected to move on from backup QB Andy Dalton, Person names guys like Tyler Huntley, Trey Lance, Zach Wilson and Kenny Pickett as younger options to work behind Bryce Young.
- Person believes Carolina will spend a lot of time on the offensive line this offseason, specifically at tackle. He thinks they will draft their first OL since Morgan took over, but it will be best player available in round one.
- Regarding the center position, Person says Austin Corbett is not expected back, while Mays is going to be allowed to test the market. Person believes Carolina wants to retain Mays, but other teams might be willing to drive the price tag too high.
- Person says “the only way” Dowdle returns to the Panthers is if his market crashes, as it’s likely someone else will pay him more than Carolina.
- With HC Dave Canales giving playcalling to OC Brad Idzik, a veteran coach told Person the move adds job security for Canales if the season doesn’t trend in the right direction.
Saints
- In his Combine rumors notebook, NBC Sports’ Matthew Berry heard that the Saints expect to be able to trade QB Derek Carr to the Jets at some point in the coming months.
- Jaguars RB Travis Etienne was connected to the Saints by someone at the Combine as well, per Berry.
