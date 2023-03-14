NFC North Notes: Bears, Lions, Packers, Vikings

Bears
- Per Aaron Wilson, Bears LS Patrick Scales‘ one-year deal is for $1.317 million with $1.092 million guaranteed. It includes a salary of $1.165 million salary ($940,000 guaranteed) and a signing bonus of $152,500.
- According to Wilson, Bears G Nate Davis received a three-year deal for $30 million that includes $19.5 million guaranteed and a $6 million signing bonus. There is also a 2023 roster bonus of $2 million, per-game active roster bonuses of $14,076 in 2023, and $29,412 per-game active roster bonuses in 2024.
- The details of Bears DL DeMarcus Walker‘s contract include $15.65 million in total guarantees, a $2 million signing bonus, a $2 million 2023 roster bonus, a $3.7 million 2023 salary fully guaranteed, and a $7.95 million 2024 salary. (Brad Spielberger)
- Bears LB T.J. Edwards‘ three-year, $19.5 million contract includes a $4.5 million signing bonus and base salaries of $1.9 million, $5.9 million, and $5.4 million. His 2023 base salary is guaranteed and he’s also due a $1.5 million roster bonus on the fifth day of the 2023 league year. (Doug Kyed)
- Edwards has $4.125 million of his 2024 base salary guaranteed for injury as well as annual $100,000 workout bonuses.
- Bears LB Tremaine Edmunds‘ four-year, $72 million contract includes a $9.75 million signing bonus and base salaries of $2.4 million, $14.9 million, $14.9 million, and $14.9 million. Both his 2023 and 2024 base salaries are guaranteed, although $8.2 million of his 2024 salary is guaranteed for injury only until the third day of the 2024 league year. (Aaron Wilson)
- Edmunds also has a $9.75 million 2023 roster bonus and a $5 million 2024 roster bonus that is guaranteed at signing, as well as a $1 million roster bonus in 2026 and annual $100,000 workout bonuses.
Lions
- According to Aaron Wilson, the Lions’ deal with OL Connor McGovern is for three years at $22.35 million and includes $11 million guaranteed, an $8 million signing bonus, and salaries of $1.9 million guaranteed, $5.8 million, and $5.35 million.
- Lions CB Cameron Sutton signed a three-year, $33 million deal that includes a $10.9 million signing bonus and base salaries of $1.1 million, $10.5 million and $10.5 million. His 2023 base salary and $9 million of his 2024 salary are guaranteed at signing, with the remaining $1.5 million in 2024 guaranteed for injury and becoming fully guaranteed at the beginning of that league year. There are also two void years. (Over The Cap)
Packers
- According to Aaron Wilson, the Packers’ deal for CB Keisean Nixon is for one year at $4 million and includes a $1.85 million signing bonus. His salary is $1.35 million and the contract also includes a $29,412 per game active roster bonus, and up to $2 million in playtime, interceptions, Pro Bowl, and All-NFL incentives.
- Per Tom Silverstein, the Packers offered the Raiders a second-round pick for TE Darren Waller at the trade deadline and were turned down. He has now been traded to the Giants for a third-round pick.
Vikings
- According to Aaron Wilson, the Vikings’ deal with TE Josh Oliver is for three years at $21 million, including $10.7 million guaranteed, a $7.12 million signing bonus, salaries of $1.08 million guaranteed, $4.7 million with $2.5 million guaranteed for injury at signing, and $7.95 million. There are also incentives for $1.5 million for catches, yards, and touchdowns annually, and a $50,000 workout bonus.
- Vikings owner Mark Wilf plans on having QB Kirk Cousins leading the team in 2023: “We’re looking for great things in ’23 and Kirk’s going to be our leader on the offense.” (Kevin Seifert)
- Steelers CB Patrick Peterson said he wanted to return to Minnesota, but ultimately didn’t work out: “I definitely wanted to go back to Minnesota. I felt like (Minnesota) was home.” (Chris Tomasson)
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!