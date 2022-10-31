NFC Notes: 49ers, A.J. Green, Cardinals, Laremy Tunsil, Rams, Seahawks

49ers

It didn’t take long for new 49ers RB Christian McCaffrey to make his presence felt in San Francisco. In his second game ever in red and gold, McCaffrey did something no other 49ers back has done and that only a handful other players in NFL history have accomplished. He notched a rushing, receiving and passing touchdown in the win against the Rams. Afterward, he reflected on what’s been a crazy past few weeks.

“This has been such a weird two weeks,” he said via NBC Sports’ Peter King. “I grew up in the business so I understand it’s a business but you don’t really know how to act until you experience the actual event. I didn’t think about where I’d go till I got the call from [Carolina GM] Scott Fitterer.

“It was weird. I practiced that Thursday, went to meetings that Thursday, went home, and [Fitterer] called, and the next day, early, I was on a flight and practiced with the 49ers Friday. It’s a crazy league. But I loved the 49ers run game. I knew that’s where God wanted me to go and now I’m happy to be here.”

Cardinals

Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer writes Cardinals WR A.J. Green could still be available for trade if Arizona can find a buyer.

Rams

Rams HC Sean McVay spoke about the team’s struggles to run the football, which he attributed to a number of different factors. Los Angeles has been linked to some of the running backs available before the trade deadline but McVay defended the backs on the roster.

“The reason we didn’t run the football efficiently wasn’t because of our backs, in my opinion,” McVay said, via Pro Football Talk. “I’ll have to go back and look at it, but we are always looking for ways to upgrade the football team, but we [have] a lot of things that we [have to] be able to address and what that means looking forward, getting into the trade deadline or as we progress, we’ll be looking at that over the next couple days.”

NBC Sports’ Peter King mentioned he doesn’t think the Rams have that much interest in trading for Browns RB Kareem Hunt .

. He also hears they aren’t interested in Texans LT Laremy Tunsil , viewing him as not worth the $18+ million he’s due in 2023.

, viewing him as not worth the $18+ million he’s due in 2023. NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reports Rams WR Cooper Kupp is day-to-day with a low ankle sprain and may not miss any time at all.

Seahawks

Seahawks WR Tyler Lockett said the following after the team’s win on Sunday: “It’s amazing what we can accomplish when no one cares who gets the credit.” (Curtis Crabtree)

said the following after the team’s win on Sunday: “It’s amazing what we can accomplish when no one cares who gets the credit.” (Curtis Crabtree) Lockett then clarified afterward that the comment was not aimed at Broncos QB Russell Wilson: “People need to stop reaching! I’ve said this quote like 5-10 times since I’ve been in the league. Stop looking for a story and just let us enjoy our team.”