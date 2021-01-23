NFC Notes: 49ers, Bears, Saints

49ers
- Cam Inman notes that the 49ers will receive third-round compensatory picks for the next three years for the Jets hiring Robert Saleh as their head coach and Washington hiring Martin Mayhew as their GM.
- Josina Anderson reports that the 49ers currently in negotiations with Virginia Tech co-DL coach Darryl Tapp to become their assistant defensive line coach.
Bears
- Adam Jahns of The Athletic says that new Bears’ DC Sean Desai‘s first order of business is to maximize the output of LB Robert Quinn, who is currently guaranteed $30 million on a five-year, $70 million contract.
- Jahns adds that the signing of Quinn looks especially problematic for the Bears due to the success of their former first-round pick LB Leonard Floyd, who racked up double-digit sacks with the Los Angeles Rams in 2020.
- Another player who Desai must revamp is S Eddie Jackson, who Jahns believes must return to the ball-hawking playmaker he was a few seasons ago.
- While Jahns does not believe that LB Khalil Mack had a bad season in Chicago, he thinks that Desai can certainly do more to maximize the skills of such an elite pass rusher.
- One player who Jahns thinks that Desai is responsible to develop into a household name in the NFL is LB Roquan Smith, who has been a formidable force in the middle since being drafted in the first round by the Bears out of Georgia.
Saints
- Field Yates notes that Saints’ CB Grant Haley received the largest signing bonus among future/reserve deals at $35,717.
- Katherine Terrell of The Athletic takes a deep look at the Saints’ roster, and first up was QB Jameis Winston.
- Terrell starts by saying that whether or not Winston returns is completely up to him, but she also mentions the promise made by HC Sean Payton to QB Taysom Hill that he would be in the team’s plan.
- Another good point made by Terrell is that Winston would have to concede many things to return to New Orleans should he receive offers from other teams. This includes the possibility of splitting time with Hill, as well as signing a small contract to help the team deal with cap issues.
- Terrell can see the Saints moving on from veteran TE Jared Cook, considering their cap situation and the fact that Cook has been less physically dominant than in past seasons while dealing with some problematic drops and fumbles. Terrell adds that the Saints are likely looking at TE Adam Trautman, and won’t be eager to bring back an aging Cook in 2021.
- On defense, Terrell calls DE Trey Hendrickson a tough decision for next season. While Hendrickson had a breakout year and was the top pass-rusher on the Saints, it remains to be seen if the team will give him a large payout or if he will cash in elsewhere during free agency.
- Despite the fact that the Saints’ restructured his contract in order to free up cap space, Terrell does not think that DT Sheldon Rankins will return to the team in 2021 even though he will count against the cap.
- Terrell notes that Marcus Williams is less of a gamble than signing Hendrickson and that he may end up being the Saints’ priority signing on defense as there are no players behind him on the depth chart. However, cap constraints could prove tricky when it comes to resigning Williams, according to Terrell.
- Terrell sees no scenario in which veteran CB Janoris Jenkins returns with the team. She also believes the Saints’ will make an early decision on LB Kwon Alexander whose injury means that his contract is likely going to be restructured should he remain in New Orleans.
- Additional cap cuts may come in the form of veteran CB Patrick Robinson at $3.85 million, DT Malcom Brown at $6.5 million, and WR Emmanuel Sanders.