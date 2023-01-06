NFC Notes: 49ers, Cardinals, A.J. Green, Rams, Sean McVay

49ers

49ers HC Kyle Shanahan said that RB Elijah Mitchell (knee) had a strong week of practice and is expected to play in Week 18.

“He’s had a great week of practice,” Shanahan said, via David Bonilla of 49ersWebZone. “He looked real good today, and I’ll talk to him here over Friday and Saturday, but right now, I’m expecting to get him up, and I expect to play him a little bit here on Sunday.”

Cardinals

Cardinals WR A.J. Green admitted that he’s contemplated retirement after this season.

“It’s a decision I have to make with my family, but whatever the decision is, I’m at peace with it,” Green said, via the team’s website. “I feel I’ve been true to this game my whole career, I did everything the right way, so if it’s my time to walk away, I’ll be ready.”

Cardinals HC Kliff Kingsbury commended Green for being the ultimate professional and said that he’s embodied what he looks for as a player.

“He’s been the consummate professional,” Kingsbury said. “I can’t say enough good things about him. (He was) very productive for us last year. This year for a number of reasons, it wasn’t the same type of playing time, but he shows up every day and helps work with those young guys, motivates those young guys and then just does it right. He’s the type of guy that, if I had a son — which I probably won’t ever have, but if I did — I would want him to carry himself and treat other people like A.J. does.” Green reiterated that he’s at peace with his decision if this is in fact his last ride. “You know me, I’m very low-key,‘ Green said. “This game has been good to me, man. So if this is my last one, I’ll enjoy it, and then move on to the next chapter of my life.” Cardinals DE J.J. Watt expects to play in Week 18 despite dealing with a groin injury: “I wish it wouldn’t rain, that would help… I’ve dealt with much worse things before.” (Darren Urban)

Rams

Rams HC Sean McVay said he’s flattered to receive interest from TV networks and could see himself taking a broadcasting job sometime down the road, but is currently focused on his current role as Los Angeles’ head coach: “[I haven’t] run away from the fact that down the line or whenever that is, that’s something that I’ve been interested in… But I want to be here right now, focus on that and that’s where I’m at.” (Sarah Barshop)

McVay said the team’s struggles this year humbled him: “This year has been, in my opinion, a professional failure. It’s been humbling. It’s been challenging.” (Peter Schrager)

Rams OC Liam Coen confirmed that he has an offer from Kentucky but wouldn’t say whether he is considering taking the job. (Jourdan Rodrigue)

