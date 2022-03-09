NFC Notes: 49ers, Cardinals, Aaron Donald, Rams, Russell Wilson, Seahawks

49ers
- According to Jason La Canfora, 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo successfully underwent shoulder surgery this week and no trade appears imminent. However, several organizations are “probing around” and the Colts, Steelers, and Saints could be teams to watch.
- La Canfora could see trade talks with Garoppolo heating up around the 2022 NFL Draft.
- Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post expects the 49ers to make a run at Giants’ free-agent TE Evan Engram and thinks they plan to use him as a slot receiver.
Cardinals
- ESPN’s Matthew Berry doesn’t think the Cardinals will be able to bring back both RBs James Conner and Chase Edmonds. Based on his gut and HC Kliff Kingsbury‘s comments at the Combine, Berry guesses the team will re-sign Conner and let Eno Benjamin and Jonathan Ward fill Edmonds’ pass-catching role.
- Fansided’s Matt Verderame reports the Cardinals and free-agent TE Zach Ertz have “mutual interest” in an extension and have been in negotiations.
Rams
- Per Sports Illustrated’s Greg Bishop, Rams DT Aaron Donald says he had an informal conversation before an interview with NBC Sports’ Rodney Harrison where he said 2021 could be his last year in response to a joke from Harrison about him playing 15 more seasons. He didn’t expect Harrison to report it but Harrison wasn’t wrong.
- Per Bishop, Donald even mentioned two years ago that he was thinking about retiring after his eighth season. He told Bishop it was because of family considerations: “I’m thinking about my kids, first, always. People who know me understand why.”
- During the season, Donald, his wife and their infant son live in Los Angeles, but his other two kids are in Pittsburgh, meaning he misses out on a sizable chunk of parenting activities.
- Bishop writes he gets the feeling Donald will be back for another season but retirement is a real consideration.
- Rams’ impending free-agent OLB Von Miller told Josina Anderson of ESPN that he intends on figuring out an extension with Los Angeles and will explore his options if they cannot reach a deal: “I want to figure it out with the Rams first and foremost because they’ve been real good to me. On the slim chance that can’t happen, then I’ll explore all my options.”
Seahawks
- The Athletic’s Michael-Shawn Dugar, Jayson Jenks and Mike Sando provided some additional context on the split between the Seahawks and QB Russell Wilson. Last year when things became intense, the three write Wilson’s agent, Mark Rodgers, called GM John Schneider to broach potential trade destinations.
- Rodgers used the same cagey phrasing he and Wilson had used to indicate the quarterback’s unhappiness with the team but without demanding a trade outright. Per the Athletic, Schneider brushed off Rodgers in profane terms, and Rodgers turned around and gave Adam Schefter the infamous “these are the teams Wilson would accept a trade to” list.
- The three also say that for years before Wilson made his frustrations more public, Rodgers would reach out privately to reporters to slam Schneider, HC Pete Carroll and the organization’s approach. They add the Seahawks were fed up with the stream of leaks while Wilson’s production wavered the past two seasons. Some teammates even thought Wilson seemed checked out this season.
- The Athletic report reiterates a lot of Wilson’s frustration with the team comes from feeling like his suggestions regarding how to run the offense or which players to add aren’t given sufficient weight, per a former coach: “That’s the No. 1 thing he gets frustrated with: how much his input is valued or used inside the four walls of the (team facility). Do they listen?”
- Wilson and Carroll had a heart-to-heart after Wilson took his frustrations public in a big way in 2021 but the Athletic notes Wilson’s camp felt Carroll just told the quarterback what he wanted to hear. After a rocky seaosn, they added: “I don’t think there’s any trust.”
- In a separate piece, Dugar notes it’s his understanding the Seahawks aren’t done making moves, including at quarterback, although nothing is imminent there.
- He adds it’s pretty clear Schneider and Carroll want to get back to the formula they had early in their tenure that emphasized strong defense and running the ball. The question is if that formula works without a quarterback like Wilson.
- Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer writes the Seahawks also felt that Wilson wouldn’t sign a new contract with them after his current deal was up in two years, so it was best to bite the bullet now and get picks and pieces to kick-start their rebuild.
- Adam Schefter said while appearing on 97.5TheFantatic that he doesn’t believe the Seahawks will trade WRs Tyler Lockett or D.K. Metcalf: “I don’t believe Tyler Lockett or DK Metcalf are available.” (Jamie Lynch)
