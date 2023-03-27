NFC Notes: 49ers, Cardinals, DeAndre Hopkins, Rams

49ers

When asked about the possibility that they could listen to trade offers for QB Trey Lance , 49ers GM John Lynch said: “We listen to anything but we like Trey on our team. We’re very excited about the way he’s progressing, about his opportunity. I think he’s chomping at the bit to get back out there.” (Nick Wagoner)

Cardinals

Despite the trade rumors surrounding WR DeAndre Hopkins, Cardinals HC Jonathan Gannon says he will continue to operate as if he will be with the team in 2023.

“I’m operating that he’s a Cardinal right now,” Gannon said, via NFL.com. “So, I’m looking forward to getting in the meeting room and on the field with him and seeing where it can go. I just know he’s an elite player. Being a defensive guy, I had to go up against him a couple times in the division. The challenges that he presents. I’m excited to get to work with him.”

Gannon also addressed the team bringing back QB David Blough to compete with QB Colt McCoy for the starting spot while QB Kyler Murray recovers from his December injury.

“Obviously whoever’s out there playing quarterback for us isn’t going to have the same skill set that Kyler has,” Gannon said. “So we’ll just tailor-fit what we’re doing with the offense around that guy, and then when Kyler gets back in, we’ll tailor-fit the offense around him. You know, a system will be in place, you might just call it a little bit differently with the guy that’s pulling the trigger.”

Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer reports the Cardinals have granted WR DeAndre Hopkins ‘ representatives to talk with other teams in an effort to jump-start trade negotiations. Arizona initially wanted a second-round pick and another asset but has found a weaker market for Hopkins than they expected.

Rams

Tony Pauline mentions that 25-year-old BYU QB Jaren Hall is drawing interest from teams including the Colts, Lions, Rams, Seahawks, and Vikings.

is drawing interest from teams including the Colts, Lions, Rams, Seahawks, and Vikings. Per Tony Pauline, BYU WR Puka Nacua is getting attention from the Cardinals, Jets, and Rams.

is getting attention from the Cardinals, Jets, and Rams. Kentucky CB Carrington Valentine met with the Rams extensively at his pro day. (Ryan Fowler)