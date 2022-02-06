NFC Notes: 49ers, Cardinals, Giants

49ers

Cardinals

The story for the Cardinals once again in 2021 was how they wilted down the stretch, even though QB Kyler Murray and crew were able to qualify for the playoffs. Murray said the assignment is clear and the team knows what it has to do to fix things in 2022.

“I wouldn’t get into too much detail but just get better,” Murray told Darren Urban of the team website. “I think there are a lot of things we all need to address individually. Team-wise we understand kind of what happened, how we get there. We’ve got to do it together. Obviously, everyone has to work hard individually. When we come together we’ve got to be ready to go, because it doesn’t get any easier. We made strides throughout the three years I’ve been here but we haven’t reached that ultimate goal.”

Giants

Giants HC Brian Daboll said he wants to build the offense around QB Daniel Jones.

“One of the things that I asked him to do,” Daboll said, via Matt Lombardo. “Give me some things you really like in your last three years, or if you did them at Duke, that’s where [the system] is going to start. With some foundational pieces that he feels comfortable with.”

Bruce Feldman reports that Notre Dame RB coach Deland McCullough had an opportunity to join the Giants in the same role, yet is opting to remain at Notre Dame in hopes that he can become a head coach in the future.

Former Texans and Ravens TE coach Andy Bischoff will be the new TE coach of the Giants on new HC Brian Daboll's staff . ( Art Stapleton