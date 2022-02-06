NFC Notes: 49ers, Cardinals, Giants

49ers
- According to ESPN’s Nick Wagoner, the 49ers could consider signing QB Tyrod Taylor after hiring his former HC with the Chargers Anthony Lynn.
- Matt Barrows of The Athletic notes the 49ers could find several solid backups for QB Trey Lance should the team move on from QB Jimmy Garoppolo, including Taylor, Joe Flacco, Andy Dalton or Brian Hoyer.
- When it comes to DT D.J. Jones, Barrows thinks the team is already invested in defensive linemen Arik Armstead and Javon Kinlaw, but may be willing to re-sign Jones to a big deal if they want to use Armstead more as a defensive end.
- Barrows foresees the team relying heavily on the run offensively next season, using Lance, RB Elijah Mitchell, and WR Deebo Samuel. There is also the possibility that RB Raheem Mostert will be involved should he return next season.
- Barrows reports S Tarvarius Moore is fully recovered from his torn Achilles and could compete for the starting strong safety job if the team doesn’t re-sign S Jaquiski Tartt.
- While Barrows believes C Alex Mack will return next season despite turning 37 in November, he still thinks the team should still focus on finding their center of the future during the draft.
- Joel Corry of CBS Sports believes 49ers DE Nick Bosa will eventually become the first non-quarterback to earn $30 million per year in the NFL.
Cardinals
The story for the Cardinals once again in 2021 was how they wilted down the stretch, even though QB Kyler Murray and crew were able to qualify for the playoffs. Murray said the assignment is clear and the team knows what it has to do to fix things in 2022.
“I wouldn’t get into too much detail but just get better,” Murray told Darren Urban of the team website. “I think there are a lot of things we all need to address individually. Team-wise we understand kind of what happened, how we get there. We’ve got to do it together. Obviously, everyone has to work hard individually. When we come together we’ve got to be ready to go, because it doesn’t get any easier. We made strides throughout the three years I’ve been here but we haven’t reached that ultimate goal.”
Giants
Giants HC Brian Daboll said he wants to build the offense around QB Daniel Jones.
“One of the things that I asked him to do,” Daboll said, via Matt Lombardo. “Give me some things you really like in your last three years, or if you did them at Duke, that’s where [the system] is going to start. With some foundational pieces that he feels comfortable with.”
- Bruce Feldman reports that Notre Dame RB coach Deland McCullough had an opportunity to join the Giants in the same role, yet is opting to remain at Notre Dame in hopes that he can become a head coach in the future.
- Former Texans and Ravens TE coach Andy Bischoff will be the new TE coach of the Giants on new HC Brian Daboll‘s staff. (Art Stapleton)
