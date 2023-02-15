NFC Notes: 49ers, Cardinals, Jonathan Gannon, Rams

The 49ers met with Toledo TE Jamal Turner. He was a participant in the Hula Bowl this year. (Ryan Fowler)

Cardinals

Cardinals’ new HC Jonathan Gannon said he’s hoping to create a “winning product” in Arizona.

“I am super excited about the opportunity,” said Gannon, via Darren Urban. “I look forward to getting my hands on the players and putting a winning product on the field.”

Cardinals GM Monti Ossenfort thinks Gannon is a “natural fit” to what he and owner Michael Bidwill envision.

“Jonathan came in here with a lot of energy, helped his team to a very successful season, and came in here as a natural leader, a charisma to him,” Ossenfort said. “It was a natural fit between myself and Michael, our conversation from the start, and we all share a joint vision of what the Arizona Cardinals are going to be moving forward.”

Bidwill said he’s been looking at Gannon for a while.