NFC Notes: 49ers, Cardinals, Jonathan Gannon, Rams

49ers
- The 49ers met with Toledo TE Jamal Turner. He was a participant in the Hula Bowl this year. (Ryan Fowler)
Cardinals
Cardinals’ new HC Jonathan Gannon said he’s hoping to create a “winning product” in Arizona.
“I am super excited about the opportunity,” said Gannon, via Darren Urban. “I look forward to getting my hands on the players and putting a winning product on the field.”
Cardinals GM Monti Ossenfort thinks Gannon is a “natural fit” to what he and owner Michael Bidwill envision.
“Jonathan came in here with a lot of energy, helped his team to a very successful season, and came in here as a natural leader, a charisma to him,” Ossenfort said. “It was a natural fit between myself and Michael, our conversation from the start, and we all share a joint vision of what the Arizona Cardinals are going to be moving forward.”
Bidwill said he’s been looking at Gannon for a while.
“We’ve been looking at Jonathan for a while,” Bidwill said. “I know Jonathan and Monti had spoken last year and Monti was pretty fired up about him. I got a chance to watch some videos about Jonathan and got a feel for his personality. When he came in (Monday) and put together his vision, his plan, it really seemed like it stood out. We had tremendous candidates, but he stood out in terms of his energy and also what his plan is. Every time he has been in a position to lead, he has excelled.”
Rams
- The Athletic’s Jourdan Rodrigue notes edge rusher might be the biggest need for the Rams entering the 2023 season. Fortunately for them, it’s a deep class, and there are several prospects that seem like they’d be good fits with their first pick, No. 36 overall in the second round.
- The offensive line is another position the Rams will look at, per Rodrigue, but she also says not to discount wide receiver, tight end, or interior defensive line, as Los Angeles might have major future needs at those positions they’re looking ahead to.
- Rodrigue personally thinks backup quarterback is a major need for the Rams, but she’s not sure how they’ll prioritize it. They could sign someone like Jets QB Mike White, and a reunion with QB Baker Mayfield isn’t out of the question either.
- If they turn to the draft, Rodrigue mentions Fresno State QB Jake Haener and TCU QB Max Duggan as interesting names to keep an eye on.
- Rodrigue notes Rams RB Cam Akers will be a restricted free agent in 2024 instead of an unrestricted free agent, as he started 2021 on the NFI list and didn’t accrue a season. So that lessens the need for the Rams to look ahead for a replacement, though she still expects it to be on their radar.
