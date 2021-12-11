NFC Notes: 49ers, Cardinals, Kyler Murray, Seahawks

49ers

49ers’ CB Dontae Johnson was expected to start this week but did not travel with the team due to a personal matter. (Eric Branch)

Ian Rapoport mentions that WR Deebo Samuel practiced on Friday for the first time and has a chance to play against the Bengals. Meanwhile, RB Elijah Mitchell has already been ruled out due to a concussion and will be replaced by RB Jeff Wilson, who is also dealing with a knee injury.

Samuel on the possibility of playing this week: "Feeling kinda good. Been working all week long, playing day by day and that's what we'll continue to do to Sunday. Wouldn't put (that he is 100 percent) out there. I'd say we continue to get better every day." (Cam Inman)

The Athletic’s Jeff Howe notes Cardinals QB Kyler Murray will become eligible for an extension next offseason and Arizona will be smart not to delay too much.

Howe thinks $40 million a year is a floor for Murray and if the Cardinals wait too long that number could explode with the cap set to jump-starting in 2023 from the incoming TV money.

Cardinals’ HC Kliff Kingsbury said G Justin Pugh, RB Chase Edmonds, and LS Aaron Brewer could all possibly play on Monday but would likely be game-time decisions. (Darren Urban)

Seahawks HC Pete Carroll said S Ryan Neal has been a “big contributor” and playmaker since filling in for Jamal Adams.

“We’re very fortunate that Ryan has been playing all year long, has been a come-through guy, has been a playmaker, and a big contributor, so he will jump right into that spot,” Carroll said, via Michael-Shawn Dugar. “We are fortunate to have a guy that has been that active.”

Neal mentioned that he’s “been through it all” with scheme and position changes in his career.

“You talk about scheme changes and positions switches, I done been through it all,” Neal said.

Carroll mentioned that their defenses’ third-down proficiency improved when deploying their dime package with Neal in the lineup.

“We’ve turned around our third-down numbers and that was basically when it was applied,” Carroll said. “That’s been a big factor in getting Ryan on the field again. We did it early in the year and then came back to it. I think one of you guys suggested it, so we decided to do it.”

Neal pointed out that felt required to improve his strength after filling in for Adams back in Week 5 of the 2020 season when playing the Vikings.

“I was beat up after that game,” Neal said. “I felt like I was hit by two semi trucks. I was like, ‘Yeah, OK, I have to get right’ and like I said, that’s part of the learning experience of being a starter. That taught me that quick. I woke up the next day and was like, ‘I have to do this all over again next week, you better find a way to get your body back together.’ That taught me a big lesson right there.”

Seahawks’ HC Pete Carroll says S Jamal Adams had successful surgery on his shoulder: “The early indications are they really worked hard to make sure that this is going to be secure and all that and took some steps to do that. We got really good reports on what they what they did.” (Curtis Crabtree)

Carroll said S Quandre Diggs is all-in on playing this week: "He's determined to play so I'm not even thinking about (him missing the game)." (Crabtree)

Carroll also told the media that RB Adrian Peterson has a lower back issue and will not play this week after experiencing pain due to the issue on Wednesday. (Bob Condotta)

He also noted that RB Rashaad Penny will be a "big part" of the game plan but could still end up splitting time with RB Alex Collins this week. (Michael Shawn-Dugar)