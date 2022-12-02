NFC Notes: 49ers, Cardinals, Kyler Murray, Seahawks

49ers

49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo confirmed that the Dolphins “were in the conversation” as a potential landing spot for him last offseason but is happy to still be in San Francisco. (Tyler Dragon)

49ers Kyle Shanahan said WR Deebo Samuel is recovering from a thigh injury and could be a game-time decision for Week 13: "He's trying to get healthy. His thigh has been bothering him and it hasn't loosened up the way we want it to. He's got to do something today to give him a chance to be a game-time decision." (Cam Inman)

49ers RB Christian McCaffrey said he dodged a bullet with his knee injury and plans to play on Sunday: “I feel great.” (Matt Barrows)

49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo's knee also feels good: "Feels great. Feels great, baby." (Eric Branch)

Cardinals

Vikings CB Patrick Peterson downplayed his recent comments about Cardinals QB Kyler Murray, saying he “doesn’t have any beef” with Murray and that his statements were relative to his observations about the quarterback’s body language.

“What I meant by my comment was when you’re a franchise quarterback you have to carry yourself a certain way,” Peterson said, via ESPN. “So if you’re having bad body language, pouting, moping on the sideline, what type of energy do you think feeds off to your teammates? That’s what I meant about Kyler. He cares about himself because he’s not putting the team first. When you make a bad throw, and you come off to the sideline, you’re dropping your shoulders, how do you think the defense feels? If our starting quarterback don’t have any energy, no fire, that we can win this game, how can we? That’s what I meant about Kyler caring about Kyler. I didn’t mean any disrespect, in any fashion or form. And I might not be his mentor, but these are the things, tips, that can help him be a better football player in the long run.”

Peterson added that he texted Murray and hasn’t received a response as of Thursday afternoon.

“I do look forward to talking to him because I see a ton of talent in him,” Peterson said. “And those mannerisms are alarming. I’m just saying something that most people may be afraid to tell him. It’s no secret. Everybody sees it. You see it every time they’re on television. You see Kyler Murray pouting. Cursing out the head coach, calling out the offensive scheme. I didn’t say that. He did.”

Seahawks

Regarding the Seahawks’ upcoming game against the Rams, HC Pete Carroll said that he’s been observing veteran LB Bobby Wagner in Los Angeles and they “miss everything about him.”

“I like that he stayed within the 5-4 thing,” Carroll said, via Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times. “We’ve been watching and catching him all year, I love watching him. He’s a great player and was a great part of our program. Bobby knows, he knows that I love competing against him. It’s one of the things that I’ve always cherished about him, people that you know really well and want to go against them and battle with them. I know that he will be ready to go. We miss everything about him. There’s no replacing him. He was unique, one-of-a-kind guy.”

Wagner recalled Carroll preaching to not make games “too big or too little” and he is maintaining that philosophy while with the Rams.

“It’s pretty easy because like being in that organization that’s kind of the method,” Wagner said. “You never really make a game too big or too little. You never make like a Monday night game or (other) game bigger or the opponent bigger because then it makes you inconsistent because you’ll get up for one game but then you won’t get up for the next game. So I’m personally just treating this game like it’s a normal game.”

Wagner said that he doesn’t have any hard feelings about being released by Seattle.

“I am a mature man,” said Wagner. “And that happened a long time ago. So I’m focused on performing at my best ability against the team that I’m playing this week.”