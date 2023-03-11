NFC Notes: 49ers, Cardinals, Kyler Murray, Seahawks

The Athletic’s Matt Barrows doesn’t think the door is completely closed between the 49ers and K Robbie Gould , despite the veteran’s stated intention to test free agency. The question is if Gould can get more money than what San Francisco is willing to pay.

If San Francisco needs to find a replacement, Barrows mentions Panthers K Eddy Pineiro as an option that could come cheaper.

Barrows expects 49ers LB Azeez Al-Shaair to join DeMeco Ryans and his former position coach Chris Kiffin with the Texans, especially because Kiffin also coached Al-Shaair in college.

He's also doubtful about the 49ers' chances of re-signing pending free agents like DE Samson Ebukam, S Jimmie Ward, DE Charles Omenihu or S Tarvarius Moore.

While the 49ers will likely look to draft a tackle, their lack of a high pick will impact their ability to replace RT Mike McGlinchey, so Barrows notes signing a stopgap veteran like OT Riley Reiff makes sense.

49ers veteran free agent S Tashaun Gipson wants to continue his career in 2023 and will enter the open market. (Barrows)

Barrows points out San Francisco has previously expressed interest in re-signing him.

Cardinals

Cardinals free-agent OT Kelvin Beachum thinks QB Kyler Murray needs to “grow up” in order to continue developing.

“Grow up. Be a man and grow up,” said Beachum, via Arizona Sports 98.7 FM on Wednesday.

Beachum thinks Murray is a capable leader but he must be able to do so “in every single capacity.”

“It’s not a completed process,” Beachum said. “I didn’t say he lacks leadership, I just think he needs to grow up a little bit. I think if he has the ability and willingness to grow up, he’s going to be just fine. They paid him for a reason, they paid him because of his talent. He has the ability to lead. When you’re in that position, we need you to lead more. You’re the face of the franchise … you have to lead in every single capacity.”

Beachum feels Murray must build trust in the locker room and put more focus on the team instead of being an individual.

“Kyler is his own individual, he’s his own person, he beats to his own drum, which has made him what he is today,” Beachum said. “But, at the end of the day, you have to be able to lead an entire organization, you’ve got to lead a team.”

Seahawks