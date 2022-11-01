NFC Notes: 49ers, Cardinals, Lions

49ers

49ers HC Kyle Shanahan raved about RB Jeff Wilson, who stepped up in a big way this season when injuries hit San Francisco’s backfield like they usually do. Shanahan also had strong words about Wilson coming up in trade rumors over the weekend.

“Jeff is one of my favorite players we’ve ever had,” Shanahan said via the Athletic’s Marcus Thompson. “And not just here, but anywhere. Us thinking about Christian had nothing to do with him. At all. It was, ‘Oh my gosh, this good of a player is available and doesn’t mess up our salary cap this year. How can we make that happen?’ I read the trade rumors and stuff about Jeff. We would never just shop Jeff. We listen to everybody about everything. But Jeff, I don’t care whether it’s a running play, a pass play, fullback — that dude does everything we ask. And not only does he just do it, I think he does it at a high level. So I hope to have him here always. That’s our goal.”

San Francisco traded Wilson on Tuesday to the Dolphins for a fifth-round pick.

Cardinals

Vikings CB Patrick Peterson made it clear that he still resents the way things ended for him with the Cardinals after GM Steve Keim decided to move on from the former first-round pick.

“I’m still waiting on [general manager] Steve Keim to call me,” Peterson said, via Kevin Seifert of ESPN.com. “Still haven’t talked to him. I still got it. All I heard the last two years is that ‘He’s washed up, he’s done.’ I know we’ve still got a second half of the season to go, but I’m just getting started. Like, I’m in my zone right now. I’m in a groove. I’ve been here before, I know how to keep it. And I want to continue being challenged, and continue helping this team win ballgames. Because I promise you this, if I get challenged, I will show up on the stat sheet. And that’s why I’ve been missing out on Pro Bowls and All-Pros. I’m here. Twelve years in and I’m still standing strong.”

The Cardinals worked out DE Eric Banks. He was later signed to the practice squad. (Matt Lombardo)

Lions

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports the 2024 conditional fourth-round pick the Lions are sending the Vikings as part of the TE T.J. Hockenson trade will become a 2024 fifth-round round pick if the Vikings win a playoff game.

Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press expects the Lions to prioritize landing a quarterback of the future this coming offseason, which is the context their current moves should be seen in.

That has obvious implications for the future of current Lions starting QB Jared Goff.