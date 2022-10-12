NFC Notes: 49ers, Cardinals, Odell Beckham, Rams, Seahawks, Geno Smith

49ers

Cardinals

Cardinals HC Kliff Kingsbury said his team has many improvements to be made ahead of their next matchup.

“The physicality and effort have been there all year and those are things you can build off of. I think the details are what comes next and that’s a step we’ve got to take,” Kingsbury said, via Pro Football Talk. “We’ve got a big division game at Seattle and the division’s wide open. Our guys understand what’s on the line, so we need to play better in a hurry, and I know we’re capable of doing that.”

Cardinals K Matt Prater (hip) has been ruled out from Week 6 and K Matt Ammendola will start. (Darren Urban)

Rams

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler says the Rams are viewed around the league as the favorites to re-sign WR Odell Beckham Jr. when he’s healthy in November. One NFC personnel director told Fowler: “It makes the most sense — if you’re coming off an injury, why start over with a new offense?”

The Athletic’s Jourdan Rodrigue says she’s been told multiple times the Rams believe it’s more realistic for Beckham to be ready for a full return to action in December even if he’s cleared to practice in mid-November.

She adds a contract offer from the Rams would likely be for multiple years, with heavy incentives in Year 1 and more flexible on the back end based on how Beckham returns from injury.

Seahawks

There hasn’t been a more surprising revelation from the first five games of the season than the play of Seahawks QB Geno Smith. The veteran journeyman has legitimately been playing like one of the best quarterbacks in the league, and if he keeps it up or at least doesn’t drop off too much, he can put himself in the conversation for a starting job in Seattle or elsewhere. Seahawks HC Pete Carroll was asked in an ESPN radio interview if Smith could be the team’s long-term answer at quarterback.

“He’s doing everything we could ask of him right now,” Carroll said via the Athletic’s Michael-Shawn Dugar. “It’s good, too, that he’s got Drew nipping at his heels every day in practice. Every day in practice, Drew does stuff. He’s got good stuff going right there in support of what Geno does. It just keeps everybody on their toes. It’s the whole thing about competition; it’s good and we like (that) it continues to be this way.”

The relentlessly positive Carroll has built his program on the slogan “Always Compete,” so bringing up QB Drew Lock in that answer should be viewed within that context. Carroll was also asked if he had any reservations about Smith regressing over the rest of the season, and his answer was also instructive, even viewed through that same context.

“He realizes the moment, and he’s really going for it,” Carroll said. “He’s really trying to keep things at bay. Whether it’s the media or whatever, he’s trying to do a great job with all of that. He’s going to have a chance to have a really great year — and future. I don’t see any reason he would let anything get in his way. Physically, he’s in really great shape right now.”

Dugar points out the Seahawks will have the franchise tag as an option for Smith this offseason at a projected one-year sum of $31 million guaranteed.

A league source tells PFF Doug Kyed the Seahawks shouldn’t be in a hurry to extend Smith despite his outstanding start to the season, as it’s only been five games.

If Smith keeps this up, the source added he could be in line for a similar deal to what the Panthers gave QB Teddy Bridgewater back in 2020, which was three years and $63 million.