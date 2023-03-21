NFC Notes: 49ers, Cardinals, Panthers

49ers
- Penn State C/G Juice Scruggs has met with the 49ers, Bills, Browns, Buccaneers, Chargers, Dolphins, and Packers. (Justin Melo)
Cardinals
- Kyle Odegard reports that the Cardinals have fired longtime head athletic trainer Tom Reed.
- Cardinals DE Kevin Strong signed a one-year, $1.156 million contract, with a $152,500 signing bonus. (Aaron Wilson)
Panthers
Panthers QB Andy Dalton believes that he brings a wealth of experience to the team’s quarterback room, regardless of what direction they decide to go in the draft.
“It comes with experience,” Dalton said, via Darin Gantt of Panthers.com. “Obviously, I’ve played a ton of ball; there’s a lot that can come from that. I started as a rookie; a lot will come from that. There’s a lot I’ve done in my career, a ton of experience I can bring to help that room.”
- Panthers HC Frank Reich on Dalton: “Make no mistake, Andy Dalton was brought here to win football games.” (Mike Kaye)
- Per Aaron Wilson, Panthers WR Adam Thielen‘s three-year deal for $25 million includes $14 million guaranteed and a signing bonus of $8.335 million.
- Thielen said during an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show that the Broncos, Cowboys, and a few other teams were interested in him yet he felt that Carolina was the best fit.
- Panthers GM Scott Fitterer noted he isn’t ready to narrow the quarterbacks in the draft down to one or two, as the team is still going through the evaluation process. (David Newton)
- Fitterer added that the team is looking for leadership from the quarterback they draft first overall. (Newton)
- When it comes to the pick, Fitterer says that no teams have called about a potential trade. (Joe Person)
- As for Thielen, Fitterer says he wanted to sign with the team for three years and doesn’t believe his skill will diminish over time due to his being technically driven. (Mike Kaye)
- The team will also look to extend pass-rusher Brian Burns following the draft, according to Fitterer. (Newton)
- Fitterer was also asked if the team considered a pursuit of Ravens QB Lamar Jackson, to which he replied: “He’s a great option. He’s a really expensive option. But we’re more focused on the draft picks right now.” (Field Yates)
- Veteran LB Shaq Thompson sat down with Fitterer in the stadium before the two sides agreed to a reworked contract which Fitterer called a “team-first” move. (Kaye)
- Carolina will also look for a vertical receiver, which Fitterer mentioned could happen as late as roster cutdowns in August. (Person)
