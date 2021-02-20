NFC Notes: 49ers, Cardinals, Rams

49ers

Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area mentions that C Weston Richburg has no injury protection in his contract and that the 49ers could save around $4.5 million by releasing him in the third year of his five-year, $47.5 million deal he signed in 2018.

Maiocco also points out that DE Dee Ford is set to earn a base salary of $15.15 million in 2021 and would likely be a cap casualty this offseason, yet GM John Lynch remains unsure if he will be ready to return next season.

According to Maiocco, this creates an issue since Ford has an injury guarantee in his contract. If he is still on the team by April 1st, $11.6 million of his base salary becomes fully guaranteed regardless of his health.

Cardinals

Cardinals GM Steve Keim mentioned that he has “tough decisions” at hand when referring to free-agents WR Larry Fitzgerald, RB Kenyan Drake, OLB Haason Reddick, and Peterson.

“There are so many moving parts right now,” Keim said, via Darren Urban of the team’s official site. . “In some of these situations, and I am not speaking toward Pat, there are tough decisions that have to be made. In 2013, when I became general manager, the first thing I did was release Adrian Wilson. You know how close and near and dear he is to my heart. It comes with the territory to make tough decisions.”

As for the Cardinals potentially pursuing free-agent DL J.J. Watt, Keim said that they will “certainly take a swing” if the situation is right: “If there’s an opportunity that makes sense from the football side and the business side, we’ll certainly take a swing.”

Keim mentioned that he will likely know more about Peterson's situation "over the next couple of weeks" after the NFL's salary cap was determined to be $181 million for 2021: "Over the next couple of weeks I think we'll know a lot more, once we get a hard cap from the league and understand where the market is."

Keim added that OLB Chandler Jones, who carries a cap hit of $20.8 million next season, is not at risk of being a cap-casualty: “I’ll reject that.”

Rams

Jourdan Rodrigue reports that the Rams and OL coach/run game coordinator Aaron Kromer have agreed to “mutually part ways” and that his son Zak Kromer will remain in his offensive quality control position with the team.

Rodrigue expects the team to replace Kromer with someone from within the organization and adds that Kromer will not have a problem finding a new job based on recent comments made about him by Rams' HC Sean McVay.

. Rodrigue says to watch for the team to use the franchise tag on S John Johnson, especially given the salary cap situation for 2021.