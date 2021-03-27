NFC Notes: 49ers, Cardinals, Rams

49ers
- Regarding the 49ers acquiring the No. 3 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, Adam Schefter cites a source within San Francisco who was adamant against the organization trading Jimmy Garoppolo this offseason: “Jimmy is here to stay. He’s our guy this year.“
- Should the 49ers trade Garoppolo, his next team would owe him a $24.1 million base salary in 2021 to go along with a $600,000 workout bonus and $800,000 in per-game bonuses over the next two years. He’s also set to earn a base salary of $24.2 million in 2022. (Field Yates)
- Mike Silver of Sports Illustrated says to not rule out the 49ers selecting Ohio State’s Justin Fields, North Dakota State’s Trey Lance, or Alabama’s Mac Jones at No. 3 overall in the 2021 NFL Draft.
- Adam Schefter reports that the 49ers have been attempting to trade into the top-five for “several weeks now” and had discussions with the Dolphins, Falcons at No. 4, and Bengals at No. 5. Schefter adds that San Francisco had no talks with the Jets at No. 2 overall.
- 49ers GM John Lynch is attending BYU’s Pro Day to observe QB Zach Wilson. (Matt Miller)
Cardinals
Cardinals’ recently acquired C Rodney Hudson said he was surprised to be traded from the Raiders after initial reports indicated he was set to be released.
“There was a good bit of uncertainty, the trade was a bit of a surprise, but here I am today and that’s all that matters,” Hudson said, via Darren Urban of the team’s official site.
- A source tells ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler that Hudson telegraphed his exit during the season and was expecting not to be back with the Raiders in 2021. They added he had the Cardinals on his list of hopeful destinations.
- According to Over The Cap, the Cardinals will need to save $2,736,149 in cap space to sign their draft picks this year.
- Auburn WR Anthony Schwartz said he’s had a recent pre-draft meeting with the Cardinals. (Justin Melo)
Rams
- According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, the Rams checked in with WR John Ross before he signed with the Giants. Los Angeles pivoted to adding WR DeSean Jackson to fill their need for a deep threat on offense.
- According to Over The Cap, the Rams will need to save $1,036,890 in cap space to sign their draft picks this year.
- Auburn WR Anthony Schwartz said he’s recently had a pre-draft meeting with Rams. (Justin Melo)
- Jourdan Rodrigue reports that WR DeSean Jackson‘s contract has a base salary of $2.75 million including a $103,000 incentive for each game active. It also has $1.25 million in incentives if he plays 50 percent of offensive snaps and up to $1 million in playoff incentives. He will count for $3.26 million against the Rams’ salary cap.
