NFC Notes: 49ers, Cardinals, Rams

49ers

Pauline adds, however, that immediately after San Francisco traded up he was told that they were eyeing North Dakota State's Trey Lance to redshirt behind Jimmy Garoppolo for a season. Alabama QB Mac Jones has been the other name garnering buzz with that pick.

Pauline points out that while Jones is not as mobile as Lance, his ability to see the field could be what attracts Shanahan to him, as the team has been frustrated with Garoppolo's ability to read the field.

Earlier this week, Rich Eisen said he was hearing the 49ers are zeroing in on Lance as their pick at No. 3.

The 49ers have met multiple times with Houston LB Grant Stuard, according to the player. (DaSilva)

Cardinals

Cardinals GM Steve Keim said the team is more likely to trade back then trade up in the draft.

“If you had to weigh it out, with six picks and where we’re sitting I think it would be more likely to trade back than to trade up,” Keim said, via Cardinals Wire. “Then as far as trading back and accumulating more picks, it’s no different than a lottery ticket. The more you have the better you have a chance to hit. We know it’s an inexact business and to be able to accumulate more picks would be a real coup for us.”

Rams

The Rams have met multiple times with Houston LB Grant Stuard, according to the player. (DaSilva)

, according to the player. (DaSilva) The Rams have also met multiple times with Boston College LB Isaiah McDuffie. (Justin Melo)