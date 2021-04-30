NFC Notes: 49ers, Cardinals, Rams

49ers

Adam Schefter reports that QB Trey Lance ’s psychological tests for the 49ers were “off the charts” and they considered him the smartest quarterback in this draft class.

Schefter adds that the 49ers did not tell their coaches or scouts Lance was the pick, and they did not know until it was announced.

Lance mentioned current 49ers’ QB Jimmy Garoppolo after he was selected: “I’m excited to learn from him. Everything’s he done. He’s a mentor for me. I’m super excited to get there and learn as much as I possibly can.” (Eric Branch)

49ers' HC Kyle Shanahan on the team's trade up to select Lance: "When we made the trade, we knew exactly what we were doing." (Ryan Dunleavy)

on the team’s trade up to select Lance: “When we made the trade, we knew exactly what we were doing.” (Ryan Dunleavy) Shanahan also noted the team did not wait until late in the process to decide on Lance: “We’ve been very high on Trey Lance since Day One. We liked [Jones] too.” (Dunleavy)

When it comes to Garoppolo, Shanahan said the following on the situation: “We made this move, it’s obvious, what I hope and believe in with this guy coming in. But it would be a very tough situation if Jimmy’s not on our team. I want Jimmy to be here and I want this kid we brought in to see how he does. I expect Jimmy to be here.” (Cam Inman)

49ers’ GM John Lynch mentioned that the team had contacted the Packers on draft day about QB Aaron Rodgers: “Yeah, we inquired and it was a quick end to the conversation. It wasn’t happening.” (Dan Wetzel)

Cardinals

Cardinals’ QB Kyler Murray says that the team needs to stop “taking the little things for granted” if they are going to take a step forward in 2021.

“We started out hot, and we were kind of a team where you just didn’t know what we were bringing to the table each and every Sunday, just kind of going with the flow,” Murray said, via Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com. “Those organizations that are used to winning, they do everything right, and I don’t think that we are there yet. And I think that’s what we need to get to do is, do everything right, the little things right. The little things matter in the grand scheme of things.”

Josina Anderson reports that one Cardinals’ source mentioned what the team likes about LB Zaven Collins : “Big, fast, long, smart. He has a great feel in coverage and he can also play lots of positions.”

: Cardinals GM Steve Keim said Florida State CB Asante Samuel Jr. is a player “we like” and feels he can line up in both outside and inside roles: “I think he plays big. I think he can play outside, he can play inside. … There’s a number of players in the NFL who are 5-10, outside corners, so Asante Samuel is certainly a guy that we like, and I think can play outside.” (Bob McManaman)

Rams

Rams HC Sean McVay doesn’t feel they are forced to select a center in the draft given they have Brian Allen and Coleman Shelton as potential options along with G Austin Corbett as someone who could adjust if need be.

“I think it’s not something that you feel like you have to fill because we’ve got a lot of guys in house that we feel like are more than capable of being starting-caliber NFL centers,” McVay said, via ProFootballTalk. “And so, if it’s something dependent upon how everything falls, it might be something that you address. But I think the one thing that’s been really good and Les and I’ve talked about this, and it’s a real credit to Les and his group, and really everybody in its entirety, is that we don’t have any major glaring holes where it’s like, ‘OK, you’ve got to address this position or else.’ We’re not really asking anybody to feel like they have to come in and immediately start.”