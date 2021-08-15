NFC Notes: 49ers, Cardinals, Rams

49ers

49ers’ DE Dee Ford is not playing in the team’s preseason game as they continue to manage his workload. However, GM John Lynch says they are “very encouraged” by Ford and view him as a “super impactful” player for their defense.

“We’ve been very encouraged,” Lynch said, via 49ersWebZone.com. “He’s been out there. We’re trying to be very judicious on how we bring him back. But he’s been super impactful when he’s been out there, and that’s always been the case with Dee, so we’ve just got to get him there. But he’s also got to train his body so he can go compete in a consistent manner and show up every week. Man, if he can do that, I’m really feeling, like 2019, in terms of this D-line … we think we’re going to be a force at that position. We’ve got to go do it but it’s starting to feel like 2019 where the mindset is going to be overwhelming quarterbacks, and that’s the great equalizer in a league that’s so set up for passing.”

Cardinals

Cardinals’ rookie LB Zaven Collins is ready for a big role with the team in year one and is willing to fight through the ups and downs of learning the playbook in order to establish himself and Arizona in 2021.

“Yeah, during the offseason and OTA camps, that’s one thing, but then you get into training camp, where we are now, and you install, install, install, install, install and guys are running like their hair’s on fire, so everyone’s looking at you to get that call out to you,” Collins said, via Bob McManaman of the Arizona Republic. “There have been issues, but you’ve just got to roll through them. But it is day and night from when we first got here and now because of the speed of the game and all that. I love having that weight on my shoulders, though, and I think it’s going good so far.”

Rams

Rams DT Aaron Donald admits he’s starting to feel his age now that he’s 30-years old.

“Yeah, I’m getting a little older,” said Lindsey Thiry of ESPN. “I definitely feel it.”

Rams DT Sebastian Joseph points out that Donald still moves around like a younger player.

“Old man, that’s an old man, AD!” Joseph-Day said. “I mess with him and call him old man just to bust his chops, but it’s amazing to see a guy at that age still doing what he’s doing, as strong as he is, as fast as he is, still.”

Rams OLB Leonard Floyd also thinks Donald “makes it look easy” for a veteran in the NFL.

“He playing like he 22,” Floyd said. “You know what I’m saying? He makes it look easy.”