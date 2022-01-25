NFC Notes: 49ers, Cardinals, Rams

49ers

49ers HC Kyle Shanahan praised QB Jimmy Garoppolo‘s approach to the season after dealing with the team drafting QB Trey Lance in the first round.

“A ton,” Shanahan said, via 49ersWebZone. “That is the reality we’re at. It’s been that way for a while, since we made that trade, and the more that we all can accept it and know it and not beat around the bush, the easier it is to go on with your jobs. And that’s what we’ve all done, and we’ve all enjoyed each other as people. We all respect the hell of each other in our profession.

“And I think it’s just allowed everyone to move on and be themselves. And I think throughout the year, that’s allowed him to get better, it’s allowed our team to get better, it’s allowed me to get better and focus on what we should focus on, and just trying to be as good at our jobs as we can.”

49ers WR Deebo Samuel took a helmet to the knee and is sore, according to Shanahan. The team expects Samuel to be at practice on Wednesday. (Matt Maiocco)

The team hopes to get DB Ambry Thomas back for the game on Sunday, who was inactive Saturday against the Packers. (Maiocco)

49ers RB Jeff Wilson has a low-ankle sprain and the team hopes that he will be available to play on Sunday. (Maiocco)

49ers LT Trent Williams has a right-ankle sprain and his status will be monitored throughout the week. (Nick Wagoner)

Cardinals

ESPN’s Josh Weinfuss says that given how Cardinals OLB Chandler Jones has asked for and been denied a new contract and a trade from Arizona in the past year, it’s unlikely he gets what he’s looking from them before free agency this year.

has asked for and been denied a new contract and a trade from Arizona in the past year, it’s unlikely he gets what he’s looking from them before free agency this year. CBS Sports’ Jason La Canfora says he has heard the Cardinals coaches have yet to receive their playoff bonuses from ownership.

However, a source told Pro Football Talk the report is “complete BS” and the checks are in the process of being issued.

Rams