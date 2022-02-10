NFC Notes: 49ers, Cardinals, Rams

49ers

The Athletic’s David Lombardi goes through the 49ers’ upcoming decisions on their pending free agents, with the top one being G Laken Tomlinson . Lombardi believes San Francisco should keep him from reaching the open market with a deal worth around $10 million a year, as he provides much-needed stability.

49ers DT D.J. Jones also turned in a terrific performance in a contract year, so he could do well for himself in free agency per Lombardi. He still thinks San Francisco should consider matching given DT Javon Kinlaw 's injury history.

Age and injuries are a major concern for CB Jason Verrett and RB Raheem Mostert . But Lombardi adds that should mean both players are cheap, and if they can stay healthy, they'd be valuable contributors for the 49ers in 2022.

In the secondary, Lombardi thinks it might be worth going younger and cheaper if veteran nickel corner K'Waun Williams or S Jaquiski Tartt ask for too much.

49ers DE Arden Key had 6.5 sacks in a mini-breakout for the team last season, which Lombardi points out could drive up his price in free agency.

had 6.5 sacks in a mini-breakout for the team last season, which Lombardi points out could drive up his price in free agency. PFF’s Brad Spielberger estimates 49ers WR Deebo Samuel could sign a four-year, $79 million extension if San Francisco prioritized getting an extension done for him this summer.

Cardinals

USA Today’s Josina Anderson says she’s heard some chatter inside the Cardinals organization related to QB Kyler Murray and concerns about his status. Murray is eligible for an extension for the first time this offseason.

and concerns about his status. Murray is eligible for an extension for the first time this offseason. Anderson adds she hasn’t talked to “the principles” in this situation, which would presumably be Murray and his agent along with decision-makers for the Cardinals like HC Kliff Kingsbury, GM Steve Keim or ownership, so it’s too early to draw any big conclusions.

Rams

The Rams have a reputation as a stars and scrubs team, and to an extent that’s true. Los Angeles has made a point to aggressively build around transcendent players like DT Aaron Donald, CB Jalen Ramsey and QB Matthew Stafford, including spending premium picks to bring them in. But the Rams believe they can compensate by using the mid-round selections they’re left with on players who may not be as well-rounded, but who have specific areas they’re really good at in support. Safeties Jordan Fuller and Nick Scott, LB Troy Reeder and TE Kendall Blanton are just a few success stories.

“Everybody talks about our ‘star power’ here, the big names, the guys who have made Pro Bowls and All-Pros and been successful throughout their NFL career,” Ramsey said via the Athletic’s Jourdan Rodrigue. “But we have guys who don’t get as much recognition, but they do their job. They excel in their roles week in and week out… Whoever you want to call a ‘star’ on this team, we can’t carry this team by ourselves.”

Sean McVay said they should have their full backfield available for the Super Bowl including Darrell Henderson Jr. (knee): “I think Darrell’s going to go. So, you’ll have Cam (Akers), Darrell and Sony (Michel). You’ll be able to see a good, three-back rotation, based on how the game unfolds.” ( Rams HCsaid they should have their full backfield available for the Super Bowl including(knee): “I think Darrell’s going to go. So, you’ll have Cam (Akers), Darrell and Sony (Michel). You’ll be able to see a good, three-back rotation, based on how the game unfolds.” ( Field Yates