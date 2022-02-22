NFC Notes: 49ers, Cardinals, Rams

49ers

49ers TE George Kittle was a noted defender of QB Jimmy Garoppolo during their tenure in San Francisco, but he also maintains excitement for what 2021 first-round QB Trey Lance can do. As far as picking between them, he says it’s above his pay grade.

“I play tight end,” Kittle said, via TMZ.com. “And whoever’s throwing me the football, I can’t wait to catch footballs from them, baby. Whatever’s best for the football team, man. Whatever Kyle Shanahan and John Lynch decide, it’s gonna be great. Love Jimmy G. Fantastic quarterback. Took us to two NFC Championships.”

Per ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, Raiders QB Marcus Mariota would make a lot of sense for the 49ers as a backup to Lance with a similar skillset who could start games if the 2021 first-rounder needs more seasoning.

Cardinals

Cardinals WR coach Shawn Jefferson is expecting 2021 second-round WR Rondale Moore to improve his route running next season

“That’s one of the things Rondale and I have discussed, growing his route tree, being able to put him outside a little bit more,” Jefferson said, via AZCardinals.com. “His route tree will grow leaps and bounds this year.”

Rams

Lindsey Thiry of ESPN notes the Rams are unlikely to outright cut LT Andrew Whitworth , but the two sides may mutually decide retirement is the best option. Whitworth is entering the final year of a three-year, $30 million deal and a release or retirement would save the Rams $16 million against the cap.

PFF's Doug Kyed notes the Rams probably won't have enough cap flexibility this offseason to be able to use the franchise tag on CB Darious Williams.

. Former LSU OC Jake Peetz is reuniting with Rams HC Sean McVay after accepting a role on his staff. Peetz and McVay coached together in Washington in 2014. (Ian Rapoport)