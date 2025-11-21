NFC Notes: 49ers, Cardinals, Rams, Aaron Donald

49ers

If 49ers DC Robert Saleh was to leave his post as the team’s defensive coordinator, Falcons DC Jeff Ulbrich would be at the top of HC Kyle Shanahan ‘s list, according to SI’s Albert Breer.

Cardinals

Cardinals WR Michael Wilson had a whopping 15 receptions on 18 targets for 185 yards in Week 11’s loss to the 49ers. Wilson reflected on a missed pass early on in the game, saying he quickly wanted to turn things around.

“I’m running off the field and I’m like, ‘Oh (expletive), I hope that’s not what the game looks like,'” Wilson said, via Darren Urban of the team’s site. “Even at 18 targets, I want to see 18 catches. I get mad when I am targeted and I don’t make the play. So I’m like, ‘(expletive), I’ve got to get this fixed.'”

Regarding his 34-yard reception while being interfered with by 49ers CB Upton Stout, Wilson said he was mentally committed to coming down with the ball.

“I just decided in my mind, ‘I am going to come down with this football.’ Once I came down with the ball, then I felt good. I felt juiced. I felt, this is the game I’m going to decide will go right for me,” Wilson said.

Cardinals QB Jacoby Brissett said Wilson put together one of the most impressive games he’s seen from a receiver and hopes to continue building their chemistry.

“We are working towards it,” Brissett said. “You never really feel like you are all the way there. We threw a ‘go’ route in a game (incomplete), and I kind of kept him straight and I should’ve brought him a little to the left. Things like that. So it’s getting better. But that’s one of the most impressive games I’ve seen from a receiver in this league. Hoping to continue to build off that. He’s one of those guys, after every play, he’s coming and talking to me on the sideline. I felt his energy.”

Rams

Recently retired DT Aaron Donald said he’s reached out to Rams DE Jared Verse and DT Kobie Turner, saying he offers to study film and work out with players around the team.

“I try to reach out to [Jared] Verse here and there,” Donald said, via RamsWire. “Kobie Turner too. He’s my guy that played with me. I tell him, ‘If you’re watching film and I’m free and I can watch film with you, I’m down to watch. I can just be in the back of the room and if you have a question to ask or I see something that I can help you with I’m down to do it.’ I think the way that they’ve been playing and the opportunity they have in front of them is pretty special and to take advantage of it. Anything I can do to try to help them, any words I can give them, they know that I’m here. I text some guys sometimes here and there and if they want to come over to the house to get a workout, they can come. If they want to come watch some film with me, I’m down with that too if I’m free and able to do it. I just want to see these guys continue to have success and hopefully get it done and what they’re trying to chase and accomplish.”

Donald said he’s enjoying watching Rams DC Chris Shula‘s system.

“It been fun to watch,” Donald said. “As a fan now, I’m watching on the couch. It’s not just the sack numbers, it’s the pressure they’re putting on the quarterback, making them uncomfortable, getting quarterbacks off their spot, not allowing quarterbacks to step into their throws at times. I think that’s the way you want to impact the game as a pass rusher. I know a lot of people look at the sacks and the tackles for loss, but the quarterback pressures, the quarterback hits, that’s a huge part in your team havingsuccess. Then even on the back end, the secondary has been playing lights out these last four weeks. That defense, it doesn’t look like a young defense to me anymore. Itlooks like a group of guys that have been playing with each other for a while, that know how each other plays. They’re playing with confidence and [Nate] Landman, he has a knack for that damn ball. They have some pieces to the puzzle that they need and they’re getting it done. There’s still a lot of football to be played, but as long as they keep playing consistent football and keep doing what they’re doing, the sky’s the limit for them.”