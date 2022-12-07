NFC Notes: 49ers, Cardinals, Rams, Baker Mayfield

49ers
- ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports the 49ers did not place a waiver claim for QB Baker Mayfield prior to his signing with the Rams. In fact, Los Angeles was the only team to put in a claim on Mayfield.
- 49ers QB Kyle Shanahan confirmed QB Jimmy Garoppolo (foot) won’t require surgery and has a “way outside chance” to be available late in the playoffs but doesn’t feel “real optimistic about that.” (Bridget Condon)
- Shanahan added they haven’t made a decision on whether to place Garoppolo on injured reserve but mentioned the quarterback did not suffer any ligament damage. (Condon)
- In the end, Shanahan said Garoppolo will require at least 7-8 weeks to recover from his injury and will likely take longer before he’s playing football.
Cardinals
- Cardinals HC Kliff Kingsbury doesn’t expect G Will Hernandez (pectoral) or C Rodney Hudson (knee) to be recovered in time for Week 14 but mentioned Week 15 as a possibility. (Howard Balzer)
- Balzer points out that both players are ineligible to return for Week 14 given they must spend four games on the injured reserve before being activated.
Rams
- ESPN’s Field Yates reports the Rams were the only team to place a waiver claim on QB Baker Mayfield.
- Rams DC Raheem Morris said they are happy to acquire Mayfield off of waivers and thinks the quarterback has something to prove: “Brought Cleveland from pretty much the ashes. This game is sometimes thankless. Get a chance to acquire a guy that’s got nothing to lose and something to prove is always awesome.” (Gary Klein)
- Rams OC Liam Coen reiterated he is excited to have Mayfield but is unsure if he’ll play in Thursday’s game: “From what I understand he’s a really sharp dude and I’m sure he’s picked up multiple different systems during his time playing professional football… Excited to get him in here.” (Kayla Burton)
- Coen added they will evaluate Mayfield over the next few weeks: “We’re realistic about bringing somebody in, acquiring somebody at this stage in the season.” (Jourdan Rodrigue)
- Rams HC Sean McVay said he is leaning toward Mayfield being active for Week 14 but it would be an “unprecedented turnaround” for him to play on Thursday against the Raiders after just arriving in Los Angeles on Tuesday. (Sarah Barshop)
- McVay added QB John Wolford (ankle) is considered “questionable” for Thursday’s game. (Barshop)
- McVay said LB David Edwards (concussion) will “most likely” be shut down for the remainder of the season. (Rodrigue)
- The Rams have ruled out DT Aaron Donald (ankle) from Thursday’s game. (Adam Schefter)
